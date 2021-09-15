Testing, vaccination see uptick amid highest COVID-19 spike in McLennan County

Ramos said as challenging as it can be, he is proud of his team and the difference they have been able to make.

Griggs said as tired as health care workers are, they are all people who signed up for the job and trained for the possibility of a health crisis. He said that is not true for the average person and their family, who never signed up for any of this.

“I think we’re all so tired of this pandemic that the temptation is to dismiss mild symptoms because none of us want to face the reality that we have to be locked up in our homes for another 10 days,” Griggs said. “But that fatigue doesn’t diminish the reality that we have community members who have COVID-19, and it’s spreading to neighbors and friends and family, and it’s proving lethal at higher numbers.”

Griggs said more and more responsibility has fallen on the average person over the course of the pandemic. The Texas Department of State Health Services ended its contact tracing program last month as the sheer number of cases made the process untenable, and before that the Texas Education Agency told school districts it would be up to parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home.