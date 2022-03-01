Tetens ousts Johnson with 70% of vote in high-profile district attorney's primary

Embraced by law enforcement groups and with a major assist from McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara’s popularity, Waco attorney Josh Tetens easily defeated incumbent District Attorney Barry Johnson on Tuesday.
With 33 of 34 vote centers reporting shortly after midnight, Tetens, 42, had 15,025 votes or 70.1% of the total, outpolling the one-term incumbent to win the Republican primary in what emerged as this political season’s most hotly contested local race. Johnson had 6,420 votes, or 29.9% of the total.
Tetens faces Waco attorney and former prosecutor Aubrey Robertson in the Nov. 2 general election. Robertson was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Johnson, 65, who defeated two-term DA Abel Reyna in 2018, lost favor with local law enforcement agencies, who charged that Johnson was too eager to refuse or dismiss their cases, failed to keep lines of communication open between his office and their departments and was soft on crime.
Tetens said he was a bit surprised by his margin of victory.
“I was very confident we were going to be successful, but I was surprised by how successful we were,” Tetens said. “But I am humbled, I am honored and I am grateful that the citizens believed in our positive message of law and order and I truly appreciate the support from law enforcement, especially Parnell McNamara. I believe that the citizens of McLennan County not only respect law enforcement, but believe in the importance of law and order and that they want a district attorney who is going to be tough on crime and to seek justice in every case.”
Johnson conceded victory to Tetens and said “politics can be rough sometimes.” He said he wanted to call Tetens to congratulate him but did not have his phone number. Johnson thanked his supporters and said he thinks democracy was the real winner Tuesday night because of the manner in which the respective campaigns were carried out.
Instead of touting the accomplishments of his office, Johnson lost favor with many voters with his aggressive, negative campaign tactics, including claims that Tetens, a 15-year criminal defense attorney, “fights to keep illegal immigrants in Waco” and is responsible for putting hundreds of child molesters, perverts, wife beaters and other violent criminals back on the streets of McLennan County.
Tetens’ campaign took a more positive tenor, with one ad featuring his wife and three children saying they are the only ones who can attack him. He rebutted Johnson’s attack on his profession, saying everyone is guaranteed the right to fair representation. But Tetens also got in a few well-placed jabs, claiming that Johnson spent the majority of his legal career as a plaintiffs’ attorney in Dallas and had no criminal law experience when he took office. He also charged that Johnson dismissed a capital murder case against former death row inmate Albert Leslie Love Jr. because his office failed to adequately prepare the case for retrial and a judge denied prosecutors’ efforts to postpone the trial.
However, the already heated race took on a different tone when McNamara, easily one of Central Texas’ most popular elected officials, made the decision, unprecedented in his political career, to throw his considerable political clout behind Tetens, walking side-by-side with him in Cameron Park in television ads and helping him raise money for his campaign.
Johnson chose to counter the sheriff’s support of his opponent by calling McNamara out and by mocking the unofficial title of “America’s sheriff” given McNamara by local Republican Party leaders in a room full of supporters who had just given McNamara a thunderous ovation.
For this being the first campaign McNamara has gotten involved in besides his own, he certainly jumped in with both boots and spurs. McNamara brought his black 1957 Chevy to the early voting site at First Assembly of God Church while touting Tetens and Precinct 4 Constable Charlie Guerrero, whose opponent, retired Texas Ranger Matt Cawthon, is the sheriff’s former chief deputy who resigned over professional differences.
“Barry is a nice guy. But I think Barry has failed the citizens of McLennan County as the district attorney,” McNamara said. “I have just had so many members of the public, our good citizens, asking me about the lack of prosecution, over and over and over, and that is when I decided to step up. If there was ever a time to get involved in some other race, this was it.
“I have never gone out on a limb like this before and involved myself in somebody’s else’s campaign. But I think it is time, and in today’s climate, we need someone in the district attorney’s office who puts teeth in the law, makes criminals accountable for their actions.”
McNamara, in his third term as sheriff, cited the significance of Tetens gaining endorsements from the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the 300-member Waco Police Association and the 250-member Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County.
Johnson claims McNamara has been mad at him since he defeated Reyna and that Tetens will be beholden to McNamara as district attorney and a “rubber stamp” for law enforcement.
“This is nothing but a power play for him,” Johnson said of McNamara. “He wants to run the DA’s office, so he has this young guy who is going to be his rubber stamp to run for DA. He didn’t even know him, but he is out there campaigning for him and raising money for him because he wants the power back. He misses having the power of owning the DA’s office and being the high sheriff.”