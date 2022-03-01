Tetens ousts Johnson with 70% of vote in high-profile district attorney's primary

However, the already heated race took on a different tone when McNamara, easily one of Central Texas’ most popular elected officials, made the decision, unprecedented in his political career, to throw his considerable political clout behind Tetens, walking side-by-side with him in Cameron Park in television ads and helping him raise money for his campaign.

Johnson chose to counter the sheriff’s support of his opponent by calling McNamara out and by mocking the unofficial title of “America’s sheriff” given McNamara by local Republican Party leaders in a room full of supporters who had just given McNamara a thunderous ovation.

For this being the first campaign McNamara has gotten involved in besides his own, he certainly jumped in with both boots and spurs. McNamara brought his black 1957 Chevy to the early voting site at First Assembly of God Church while touting Tetens and Precinct 4 Constable Charlie Guerrero, whose opponent, retired Texas Ranger Matt Cawthon, is the sheriff’s former chief deputy who resigned over professional differences.