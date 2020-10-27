Texas approaching 20 years of daily traffic fatalities

For a few hours one day in early March, with many hunkering down in the early days of the pandemic, it looked like Texas roads might make it one full day with no deadly car crashes for the first time in almost 20 years.

Then a late report came in, continuing the streak that has killed 70,000 people so far.

Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said she is still hopeful Texas can go a day without a death on the roads before Nov. 7, which would mark 20 years of daily traffic fatalities.

The Texas Department of Transportation has been campaigning to raise awareness, but its efforts have not led to any appreciable statewide decrease in fatalities, Ryan said during a videoconference with reporters Tuesday.

“The families of those that have died will bear this burden forever,” Ryan said. “The sad reality is that over 90% of these deaths were preventable.”

She said a Texas Transportation Institute analysis found drivers’ average speeds have increased. More than 900 people died without their seatbelts fastened, a 27% increase compared to last year, and pedestrian fatalities also increased compared to last year.