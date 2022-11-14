Texas Baptists highlight church revitalization efforts at Waco meeting

Texas Baptists are offering member churches sessions on mental health and reaching skeptical millennials and "zoomers" at the denomination's annual meeting this week in Waco, while focusing mostly on church revitalization and growth efforts.

The three-day meeting that started Sunday drew some 1,800 Baptists to the Waco Convention Center for workshops and a business session Tuesday on the denomination's policies and budget. Baylor University is affiliated with the denomination, also known as the Baptist General Convention of Texas.

Jonathan Smith, director of church health strategy for the convention, led a panel interview Monday with pastors who have received training through a relatively new ministry, PAVE, which focuses on revitalization and growth.

Smith said the Center for Church Health also has experts in preschool, children, youth ministry, young adults, evangelism, apologetics and women’s ministry, and offers an architectural firm that can assist churches looking to expand.

Tim Williams, pastor or Gladewater Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, said last year he preached for the first time to a congregation of nine people, a number that’s climbed to 34 since then. One change that helped drive growth, he said, was taking more time to celebrate individual baptisms.

“We have started, through this process, celebrating everything, even the smallest of wins,” he said.

He showed attendees a video he shot on his iPhone featuring Gary Adamek, a member of his church who was baptized earlier this year. Ademek died suddenly in June, according to Williams, and the video was shown at his funeral.

“Through these simple ways, we’ve been able to celebrate the work of God,” he said.

Josh Murray, 28-year-old pastor of Canyon Creek Baptist Church in Temple, said during their first assimilation period 36 people joined the church in one day, more than they’d seen in the last five years. But over time, those people stopped attending or responding to calls and emails. Texting, he said, garnered responses from nearly everyone.

“That gives us a really simple way to invite these people to our assimilation process… which was super easy to implement,” he said.

Robert White, pastor of Freedom Church in Bedford, in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, said his church had grown rapidly to about 500 people just before the pandemic. When the congregation returned to in-person worship services after just over a year, that number had fallen to 65.

“We felt really good about what God was doing,” he said. “After the pandemic, we realized there’s a difference between swelling and growing, and we weren’t experiencing growth.”

He said church leadership started interviewing civic leaders about problems afflicting the community that the church would help address. They settled on “adopting” schools where they supply local teachers, renovating teachers’ lounges at local schools and decorating classrooms.

“We said when we come back, we don’t want to go back to business as usual,” he said. “We want to be a church of community, not a church in our community.”

Since then, he said attendance has grown to between 325 and 350.

During the annual meeting, which will continue through Tuesday, messengers, or delegates from member churches, will vote to approve the Texas Baptists’ proposed $35.4 million budget for 2023. They will also vote to approve a $1 million allotment for global mission initiatives and a cooperative agreement between BGCT and Denison Ministries.