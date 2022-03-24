Texas Bar Foundation honors Waco lawyer Selman

Ben Selman, of Waco, is the recipient of the 2022 Lola Wright Foundation Award from the Texas Bar Foundation.

The Lola Wright Foundation Award is presented in recognition of outstanding public service in advancing and enhancing legal ethics in Texas.

Selman’s professional career has centered on litigation practice with extensive jury and non-jury trial experience, including a number of complex and multiparty cases. He holds a certification from the Board of Legal Specialization in family law, and is of counsel to the Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee law firm in Waco.

Selman has served for the last 33 years as an adjunct professor of law at Baylor Law School, where he received his legal training. He is a frequent lecturer and writer in family law and professional responsibility.

He is an ordained elder and an ordained deacon, as well as an active-duty police, fire and rescue officer with the city of Woodway. Selman and his wife, Chryl, have been married 50 years and have three children and five grandchildren.

Selman will be honored at the Texas Bar Foundation annual dinner June 10 at the Marriott Marquis in Houston. He has selected the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco to receive a $5,000 donation in honor of his acceptance of the Lola Wright Foundation Award.

Attorney John “J.P.” Palmer said Selman is deserving of the award.

“I have practiced law with Ben Selman at Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee since 1989,” Palmer said. “Ben is constantly answering ethical dilemmas within our firm, in our region and throughout the state. His experience at all levels of disciplinary actions gives those seeking advice insightful answers and options.

“Ben helps lawyers who have challenges with substance abuse or other disabilities. Ben is truly a gift to our community.”

Founded in 1965 by attorneys determined to assist the public and improve the profession, the Texas Bar Foundation has become the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the country.