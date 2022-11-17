Texas CASA honors Judge Coley for service

Judge Gary Coley Jr. was presented with the Judicial Innovation and Leadership Award during the Judicial Appreciation Reception hosted by Texas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) on Oct. 24 in Georgetown.

Texas CASA hosted the reception in partnership with the Texas Center for the Judiciary and the Texas Children’s Commission to thank the judges for their support of CASA, honor their work for children and families, and applaud their achievements and innovation.

Coley has presided over the 74th District Court in McLennan County since January 2009 and is widely regarded as an exceptional jurist, both in his community and throughout the state, according to a release from Texas CASA.

He spearheaded numerous initiatives in Waco and has been a visible leader in preventing and addressing the commercial sexual exploitation of children and the critical importance of pre-petition legal representation, the release said.

Coley in 2014 co-founded the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition, one of the best organized and most prominent anti-trafficking coalitions in the state and a model for many other jurisdictions, the release said.

In 2021, he invited members of the community to pilot pre-petition legal representation in the first-of-its-kind program in the state. He is also a champion for adopting a different approach to serving youth involved in both the juvenile justice and child welfare systems, sometimes referred to as “crossover” or “dual-status” youth.

Furthermore, he was one of the original Trial Skills Training faculty members — this hands-on program was designed to improve the litigation skills of less-experienced attorneys across the state. Coley also serves as vice chair of the Children’s Commission, and has served as an adjunct professor at Baylor Law School for almost two decades.

Anna Futral, executive director of CASA of McLennan County, thanked Coley for his service.

“Judge Coley is truly a kind man who deeply cares about his community and the vulnerable populations that he serves,” she said. “He does a great job bringing a no-nonsense approach to situations with compassion and caring.”