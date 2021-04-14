Texas coronavirus cases haven't surged since lifting of mask order

There are also simple statistical truths behind the latest numbers. Since earlier this year, the number of tests administered has dropped, and with it, the number of cases identified. The falloff in testing is not for a lack of supply, according to experts, but due to an apparent lack of demand as Texans fatigued by the virus see less of a need to get tested in the pandemic’s final stages.

While the positivity rate has remained stable, experts said the end of the pandemic is especially not the time to let up on testing. King said Texas’ plan to provide state-licensed summer camps with COVID-19 rapid antigen tests is “exactly the way we need to be thinking.”

“We want to see testing go way up, but we also want to see cases go way down,” said King, who agreed with Ostrosky that any flatlining of metrics at this point is "not what we need."

“We have to be crushing [the curve] at this point,” King said. Abbott's latest decisions "could be just stretching out the flatness of the curve, which just makes it harder to get to zero, which is obviously what we all want.”