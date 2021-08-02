Texas DPS graduates largest class of state troopers

On Friday, 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers graduated and were commissioned from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s A-2021 recruit class, making them the largest graduation in DPS history.
According to the press release, this year’s class was the department’s 167th recruit class and had included recruits ranging in age from 21 to 50 years old, as well as 21 females, the most in one recruit class.
This year’s graduating class also included 40 veterans and an additional 22 recruits who had prior law enforcement experience. However, it wasn’t limited to only those who had prior experience as they graduated a former sky crane operator and a former geophysicist.
Troopers will begin at their individual duty stations on Aug. 23.
Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach said the class underwent various difficulties during their 27-week training academy having to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These recruits worked hard in challenging circumstances during the pandemic to get where they are today,” Mach said. “We are thankful they’ve chosen to dedicate themselves to this career path and know they represent our state well.”
Recruits underwent regular COVID-19 testing and had to submit themselves to additional preventative measures to minimize contact between themselves and staff members. Social distancing was also put into place by devising them into multiple classrooms as well as spreading out during time in the cafeteria and their barracks.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was the keynote speaker at Friday’s graduation, which was held at the Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin.
“Texas is exceptional because of the people who call our state home, and it is your fellow Texans that you have sworn to protect and serve as you join the most elite state law enforcement agency in the nation,” Abbott said. “On behalf of the Lone Star State, we are so grateful for your sacrifice and commitment to serving your communities.”
The graduating class included recruits from other states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, and Missouri as well as in-state locals from Stinnett, McAllen, and Waco among other cities in Texas.
DPS Director Steven McCraw said the diverse backgrounds are a great reflection of DPS.
“I’m pleased to have such a large recruit class to further bolster the Troopers already serving our state,” McCraw said. “These men and women underwent a rigorous process to become Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and I welcome them to DPS.”