Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's funeral service — watch here
Click the video below to watch the funeral service.

Groesbeck grieves as slain trooper Chad Walker awaits burial Wednesday

Slain DPS trooper Chad Walker returns home to Groesbeck

Watch now: Groesbeck remembers Chad Walker, Texas DPS trooper

Suspect in DPS trooper's shooting dead, according to officer's association

The funeral is being held at Groesbeck High School’s Goat Stadium, 1202 North Ellis Street in Groesbeck.

Texas Department of Safety Trooper Chad Walker, 38, was shot multiple times while assisting a motorist near Mexia on March 26. He was kept on life support at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, where he died March 31.

Blue ribbons decorate streetlights and businesses in Groesbeck while law enforcement around the state flashed their red and blue lights last week to pay tribute and mourn the loss of Walker.

Groesbeck ISD campuses will be closed today for Walker’s funeral.

