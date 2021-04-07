Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker's funeral service — watch here

Click the video below to watch the funeral service.

The funeral is being held at Groesbeck High School’s Goat Stadium, 1202 North Ellis Street in Groesbeck.

Texas Department of Safety Trooper Chad Walker, 38, was shot multiple times while assisting a motorist near Mexia on March 26. He was kept on life support at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, where he died March 31.

Blue ribbons decorate streetlights and businesses in Groesbeck while law enforcement around the state flashed their red and blue lights last week to pay tribute and mourn the loss of Walker.

Groesbeck ISD campuses will be closed today for Walker’s funeral.