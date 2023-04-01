A fair-weather Saturday drew estimated 25,000 people to the Texas Food Truck Showdown, where they sampled food from 36 trucks from around Texas and beyond.

The event, organized by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Texas Farm Bureau, featured trucks from Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio. They included Oklahoma City’s Yum Pig, Lewisville’s Street Bites and Southlake’s Sushi Dojo. Some local favorites, like 2021 grand champ Gelu Italian Ice and Churros’ Time, also tried their hand at the top spot.

This was the seventh year of the festival, which skipped two years during the pandemic but has returned to its stride since returning last year.

“Everyone loves food, so it’s just a great opportunity for everybody to come together,” said Sarah McDonald, the chamber's manager of signature events.

Jeremy Rowe, owner of Island Noodles, drove 18 hours from Ohio to compete for the first time in Waco. Rowe served up the truck’s signature dish, Island Noodles with teriyaki chicken, stir frying ingredients in a wok at the truck’s storefront.

He said he'll be back in Texas in a couple of weeks to set up at the Fort Worth Arts Festival.

“Hopefully we get down here a little more,” he said. “I’m hoping to do Big Tex and maybe Austin City Limits too. ... Anyone who knows the music festival scene knows our food pretty well.”

Island Noodles won people's choice at the showdown, while Sushi Dojo won the grand championship.

Les Kitchen won for international food, Lulamae's Cajun Cuisine of Temple won for fried food, Waco-based Churros' Time won for dessert, and Tank's Burgers won best down-home cooking.

The festival offered more than food. A kids zone, sponsored by Raising Cane's, offered free face painting, free balloon art, ax throwing, cornhole and other games for guests. A pop-up market had vendor tents from several local organizations and shops, including Republic Gun Club and the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. Live music played over the crowd from the concert stage from noon to 8 p.m.

Food trucks were judged on their signature dishes by a panel of five celebrity judges. McDonald said the grand prize winner earns a $3,000 payout and bragging rights. Trucks may also win four subdivisions – southern style, deep-fried fun, international and dessert – for $500 each.

“We have a lot of new food trucks this year that are just super-excited to be here and be involved,” McDonald said.

The event absorbed some of the crowds from the Waco Downtown Farmers Market and Co Super Show nearby, making for a busy Saturday in downtown Waco.

Alma Pizarro said she has attended the event since its beginning, but this was her first time without her daughters. Despite the change in tradition, Pizarro said she comes back to the event for the fun and ease.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” she said. “It’s the memory and just being able to go out and just have fun, you know, not have to worry about having to leave and grab something to eat. You can do everything and just have fun.”

Pizarro said she gets picky about tacos because she can make her own at home, but her carne asada taco from the Taco Station Food Truck was delicious. She also liked the blueberry cheesecake doughnut from Doughnut Snob.

Baylor students Lily Putney and Anna Lorson said they found out about the event during their trip to the farmers market and had to stop by. They tried sushi tacos from Sushi Dojo and garlic parmesan chicken tenders from Mac’s Fry House.