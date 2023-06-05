The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will hold a special meeting on Saturday to consider using the power of eminent domain to condemn and acquire a 5,000-acre property in Freestone County to preserve and expand Fairfield Lake State Park.

According to a press release, the lake and state park takes up a little more than half of the property’s total land. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department previously leased the property, but owner Vistra Energy sold the property earlier this year to Todd Interests, a Dallas real estate developer, for $110.5 million. Todd Interests announced plans to build a private, gated community with a golf course and will not allow public access to the lake, the press release says.

The lake closed on Feb. 28, but re-opened on March 14. It closed again Sunday night possibly for the final time since it originally opened in 1976.

According to the agenda for the meeting, Vistra first notified TPWD of their intention to sell the property in 2018 following the shutdown of a power plant that was on the property. The agenda says TPWD sought to purchase the part of the property that contained the park, but Vistra would not consider selling just the park land.

Todd Interests entered a contract to purchase the property last year, and finalized the acquisition Friday.

Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III said in the statement that TPWD offered Todd Interests a $20 million assignment fee and up to $5 million reimbursement for expenses as an incentive to relinquish their contract on the property, but Todd Interests declined.

The press release says TPWD has “reason to believe” Todd Interests could divert up to 14,000 acre-feet of the lake’s water outside of the county, which could reduce the lake’s reservoir level by as much as a third, which would lower the water level by eight feet and trim 41% of the lake’s shoreline. The release says this would damage aquatic life in the lake and harm wildlife in the park.

“It is with firm resolve that we move forward to protect Fairfield Lake from potential devastation,” Aplin said. “Todd Interests has chosen to raze a public asset that is beloved by Texans and welcomes more than 80,000 visitors each year. TPWD’s mission compels us to try to save not only the park, but one of our state’s finest fisheries.”

State Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Itasca, introduced a bill, House Bill 4757 designed to preserve the lake and state park. The bill passed the House on a 131-8 margin but died in the Senate.

Orr's district includes Fairfield Lake State Park and parts of McLennan County. Orr said after it was announced the park would close on Feb. 28, she began receiving communication from people all over Texas who were upset over the park’s closure.

“We're celebrating 100 years of state parks,” Orr said. “It just seems so sad to lose a state park when we're celebrating what we have accomplished. The park system is growing and it needs to grow. And so I hope we witness the saving of Fairfield Lake and possibly expansion.”

HB 4757 would have required any applications for appropriating water from Big Brown Creek or Fairfield Lake to be approved by the Parks and Wildlife Commission, and required the application to preserve the historical water levels and quality of the lake as well as continue to allow public access to the lake. The bill also gave the commission regulatory authority over the lake.

The Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 1648 and Senate Joint Resolution 74 last week, which allows voters to decide whether or not to create a Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to invest $1 billion towards purchasing more land for Texas’ state parks system. The issue will be proposed to voters in the form of a constitutional amendment.

SB 1648 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott May 29.

Fairfield Lake is a 2,400-acre lake approximately 70 miles west of Waco. TPWD’s lease of the land ends on June 13. If TWPD decides to acquire the property through eminent domain, the state would have to pay Todd Interests fair market value for the property.

Todd Interests CEO Shawn Todd was unavailable for comment Monday.