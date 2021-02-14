Texas power officials: Conserve electricity to prevent overload

Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said the department responded to 66 collisions on Saturday and Sunday, and about 50 calls from people who slid off the road or became trapped. The following roads are especially slick and dangerous: Valley Mills Drive, Bosque Boulevard, Waco Drive, Lake Shore Drive, Franklin Avenue, New Road, La Salle Avenue, Hewitt Drive, North and South 18th Street, and Austin Avenue.

Electrical outages affected 500 customers in the Axtell area, 38 customers in Woodway, 154 in Bellmead, 39 in North Waco, and 12 near Hewitt, according to an online map from Oncor, which owns and manages the area's electrical distribution system.

Michael Baldwin, an Oncor regional manager, said the local outages are not due to the heightened demand, just weather-related issues.

ERCOT asked for individuals and businesses to avoid unnecessary use such as running large appliances and using non-essential lights. It recommends turning thermostats to no higher than 68 degrees, and closing shades and blinds to reduce heat loss through windows.

If conditions worsen, the council could issue an emergency alert and use reserves or power from neighboring regions to boost capacity. As a last resort, ERCOT could institute rotating outages around the state.