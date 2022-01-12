Texas Ranger Museum gets $1.2M bequest, its biggest ever

Johnson said Peoples, who had a celebrated career with the Texas Ranger from 1946 to 1974, played an important role in steering the museum to Waco at its creation 57 years ago and establishing the Rangers' Company F headquarters at the site. According to a museum biography on Peoples, his work in law enforcement started in 1930, when he became a deputy sheriff in Montgomery County in the midst of an oil boom, and it continued another 14 years after he retired from the Rangers, when he was U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas.

During his years with the Texas Rangers, Peoples worked on high-profile investigations of Texas financier Billy Sol Estes, the La Grange Chicken Ranch bordello, the Maceo brothers gambling syndicate in Galveston and "The Duke of Duval" George Parr. Peoples died in a car accident in 1992.

The McClendons had supported the museum over the years and earlier had donated a collection of items relating to Peoples to the museum, according to an announcement of the bequest.

The Texas Ranger Association Foundation will hold and administer the gift, which was not designated for any special use. Johnson said the $1.2 million provides a "pretty substantial" resource on which the museum can draw through board-approved requests.