Texas Ranger Museum to hire development director

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum plans to add a director of development, with plans to expand its footprint and add modern exhibits.

The new director will travel around the country most of the year raising funds and applying for grants for the museum, which is the official state museum for the Texas Rangers, an elite state enforcement agency that’s existed in some form since the early 1800s. The new director will report to Lisa Blackmon, Waco’s assistant city manager in charge of tourism.

Museum Director Byron Johnson said that without more room and resources at the museum, it’s difficult to address everything about the Rangers’ history.

Johnson said since the museum opened in 1964 there’s been a significant amount of scholarly work that delves into the institution’s history of violence and racism, including the 2020 book “Cult of Glory.” Author Doug Swanson said during interviews that he hadn’t intended to tear down the Rangers’ heroic image, but the more research he did, the more he realized the Rangers had a darker history than he realized.

Johnson noted the museum does have exhibits addressing that history, like a display detailing the Porvenir Massacre of 1918.

“They are the only state law enforcement agency that’s served under five flags,” Johnson said. “They went through periods where they conducted enormous service to the state of Texas. They’ve also had darker periods, and they’ve had to look at their history and change. Like any organization that’s been around 200 years, we need to better tell the story of how that occurred.”

Johnson said he also hopes to bring in more modern interactive exhibits.

For years, Johnson and city officials have discussed expanding the museum, a building designed to accommodate 20,000 guests a year. Just under 100,000 guests visited the museum in the last full year before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. Johnson said attendance is up to about 65% from its pre-pandemic level and about five million people have visited the site since it opened.

For the last decade, Johnson has said ideally the hall of fame building would be demolished and replaced with a three- or four-story building that extends toward I-35.

“It was built in 1976 and it’s getting pretty long in the tooth,” Johnson said. “And it was not built to [museum] industry building standards. It’s basically just a frame structure.”

The building also sits on the bank of the Brazos River across from McLane Stadium. He said during floods, water has come within six feet of the hall of fame building.

“We really need to make sure we have the irreplaceable stuff on the upper floors,” Johnson said.

Books, archives

The museum started a bicentennial book series to end in 2023, and has published 17 titles so far. He said projects like that generate public interest which leaves the staff of 19 full-time employees stretched thin.

“I think if we can do what I know this staff can do in terms of producing something on par with what we want to do, I think it’ll be even more amazing,” Johnson said.

The museum’s archives are housed in its newest building, in rooms with dim lighting and low temperatures to protect aged pages.

The archive is a combination of documents, records, photographs, journals and other paperwork sent in from family members. Active Texas Rangers companies also use the Waco archive as a catch-all for old documents that must be preserved but can’t be stored on-site anymore. Occasionally, investigators come to the archive to study cold cases.

Christina Stopka, deputy director of the Armstrong Research Center at the museum, said the museum has about 90 collections and as many as 100,000 items that takes up about 1,500 square feet of compact shelving.

“Before we even had the new place open, headquarter company in Austin called us up and said ‘we have records we need to get rid of, but we can’t throw them away.’ The state archives didn’t have room for them,” Stopka said. “So they came up here and it was almost 300 boxes of records. It takes up probably a third of my storage space.”