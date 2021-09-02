 Skip to main content
Texas Rangers honor DPS deputy director
Texas Rangers honor DPS deputy director

Father-son captains

Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Randy Prince (left) stands with his father, retired Texas Ranger Capt. Bob Prince. The Princes are believed to be the only father and son to both serve as captains during their time with the Rangers.

 Stacy Kolar, Southern Sass Photography, provided

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Col. Randy Prince, DPS deputy director, was honored Aug. 25 with a banquet at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.

Randy Prince started his 33-year career with the Texas Highway Patrol before becoming a Texas Ranger, where he served as lieutenant, captain, major and chief of the Texas Rangers statewide.

His father, Bob Prince, retired as a captain after a 27-year law enforcement career, with 19 of those years with the Texas Rangers.

The Princes are thought to be the only father and son to both serve as captains in the history of the Texas Rangers.

