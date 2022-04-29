Texas State Bass Tournament back at Lake Whitney, where it started in 1956

Legendary Tribune-Herald outdoors editor Earl Golding likely had no idea the bass tournament he put together at Lake Whitney back in 1955 to settle the debate about who was the best angler in the state would still be going strong all these years later. At the time, Whitney was a newly impounded lake, and everybody was learning how to fish it. Golding publicized the tournament, and 73 out of the 75 teams invited showed up to prove themselves at the Waco Tribune-Herald Invitational.

Seeing the success of that first tournament and the potential for bigger things, Golding organized the Texas State Bass Tournament in 1956, and the flower of competitive tournament fishing started to bloom. In the decades that followed, competitive fishing would explode into a multibillion dollar industry.

The Texas State Bass Tournament will return to Whitney on Saturday and Sunday, and anglers from around the state will compete in numerous divisions for awards and, most importantly, bragging rights. Tournament Director Scott Burns, of Tyler, said the Texas State Bass Tournament is as much about getting together with old friends as it is about the competition.

"The tournament brings not only the opportunity to fish with some amazing anglers, but to reconnect with some amazing people," Burns said. "Some of our competitors have been fishing it for more than fifty years, and there's almost a family get-together feel to it, sort of like a Texas-style family reunion."

Unlike club tournaments, no membership is required to take part in the fishing.

"This is an open tournament format. So anybody can enter and compete, and I want to invite everyone to come out and fish it," Burns said. "We've had up to 300 boats in the tournament, and with all the categories we offer, including a new kayak division, anybody can compete."

The tournament has added divisions over the years, and in 1975, 1,285 anglers participated, which was an all-time record for competitors in a single bass tournament. As interest increased, organizers expanded from Central Texas-area lakes to other reservoirs around the state. Golding, through the sponsorship of the Tribune-Herald, served as tournament director for 25 years before handing the leadership baton to Skeeter Boats, and eventually, a tournament committee was formed and took over management.

Since the 1970s, the tournament has overwhelmingly been held at lakes in deep East Texas, mainly Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn. Burns said bringing it home to where it began is as much about economics as sentimentality, which is no surprise considering the growth in Central Texas. It is in easy driving distance of Dallas, Waco and Austin, along with many rural towns that are brimming with talented and competitive anglers.

In addition to the newly formed Kayak Division, anglers can compete in the Individual, Team, Couples, Senior Team, Adult/Boy, Adult/Girl, and Bass Club Top 6, which allows clubs to send their best six to compete. A Big Bass award will be included for both boaters and kayakers.

"The top five finishers in each division are awarded, so you can come fish and write your place in history in the world's oldest fishing tournament," Burns said.

Divisional winners will be eligible for cash drawings, and the Top 6 Division champs will win free entry in the 2022 Fun-N-Sun BCT Top 6 Tournament.

Participants or their delegates are required to check in at the Lofers Bend Day Use Park pavilion between 4 and 9 p.m. Friday, April 29, to register. Fishing will start at 6:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with weigh-in beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $60 for individuals and $70 per team. Participants will get a complimentary gift bag that includes Strike King tackle, a fishing hat and towel and a Saturday evening meal.

For more information, go to texasstatebass.com or Texas State Bass Tournament social media pages.