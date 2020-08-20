Texas will disclose school COVID-19 data; McLennan County death toll rises by 3

The state of Texas soon will start tracking and reporting cases of COVID-19 in public schools on a weekly basis, Texas Education Agency officials said Thursday as state and local numbers continued to rise.
Three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Thursday in McLennan County, raising the local death toll to 78. The cases involved a 73-year-old Hispanic woman, a 58-year-old Hispanic woman and a 65-year-old Black man, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported.
Forty-eight new cases were confirmed in McLennan County on Thursday, bringing the county total to 5,595, including an estimated 1,757 active cases. Patients ages 1 to 19 accounted for 10 of Thursday’s cases and 55 cases in the past seven days.
Local health and regional education officials said in a press conference Wednesday that they expect outbreaks as schools reopen.
School districts including Axtell, China Spring, Crawford, Lorena, Bosqueville and Mart welcomed students back this week, while Midway Independent School District plans to reopen Monday and Waco ISD is waiting until Sept. 8.
TEA Commissioner Mike Morath told superintendents Thursday that districts will be required to report confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state within 24 hours, the Texas Tribune reported. State education and health agencies will track the cases and report totals in schools on a weekly basis, though details were sparse on exactly what data would be reported.
"This is necessary to inform policymakers but also just parents, school leadership, really everybody on the number of COVID-19 cases that are happening on campus, and what the implications of those COVID-19 cases are," Morath said.
While research shows that children are less likely than adults to suffer severe symptoms of COVID-19, they are still at risk of becoming sick enough to require admission to intensive care units. Children with pre-existing conditions including obesity and chronic lung disease have been found to be more likely to suffer a more serious course of the disease. And kids can transmit COVID-19 to their teachers or families.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.