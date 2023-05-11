The Findery building at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue now belongs to WPV Development, a local group investing in properties all over downtown.

Situated cater-corner from Magnolia Press, Chip and Joanna Gaines' coffee shop, The Findery became a popular destination among tourists wanting more to explore before or after sampling what Magnolia Market offers. The Findery itself is shifting all operations to its second location a few hundred feet away at 910 Webster Ave., where it sells home goods, gifts and vintage furniture.

WPV Development includes Waco businessman Tom Wright, who owns Built Wright Construction, Wright CFO Mike Voss and patent attorney and Baylor University Regent Todd Patterson. The group warmed to the idea of acquiring downtown property upon buying the former Phoenix Ballroom on South Third Street. It leases space to Pignetti's, an upscale Italian restaurant, and to a wine retail shop, insurance agency and law offices.

The group also acquired the stately structure at 526 Austin Ave., once the National City Bank Building, later occupied by Butler Bail Bonds and Ray J. Black and Associates law firm. A reference in the National Register of Historic Places says, in part, "The building is characterized by its fine design, quality of materials, and lavish Classical ornamentation. … The bank itself, constructed in 1916, displays the revival styling popular in Waco and throughout the United States during the boom of the early twentieth century. It exhibits a rich architectural quality that was typical for these first five blocks of Austin Avenue from the tum-of-the century through the tornado of 1953."

Listing the building is Kelly Realtors' Nathan Embry, who said ownership envisions leasing the building for professional offices and retail space.

Soon, attention will turn to filling The Findery, where crews this week continue removing contents for relocation up the street.

"We picture The Findery as an upscale building, and we expect to attract a good national tenant," Wright said. "I wouldn't mind a restaurant or some kind of retail store. It's right under 10,000 square feet, about 9,500, has a basement, an elevator, and some historic features."

Tiffany and Matt Fatheree, from near San Antonio, bought the building in 2015, and after renovating what they described as a property "in rough shape, structurally great, but a mess on the inside," they opened The Findery. Soon they found themselves in the midst of a tourism explosion, with Magnolia Market at the Silos becoming Waco's most popular destination for visitors. People clutching bags and eating goodies from Magnolia-branded shops became common sights along the sidewalk outside The Findery.

But operating two locations became a chore for the Fatherees, who quietly put their original location on the market, represented by Brad and Brandon Davis with Coldwell Banker Commercial. A price was agreed upon and the property snapped up by WPV Development in fewer than 48 hours, Matt Fatheree said. He said it was a difficult decision letting the property go, as his family had fallen in love with the building and its character.

"Running two different stores was kind of tough for me and my wife. We decided to let one go, knowing we could consolidate," he said.

The Fatherees also are in the process of starting a steakhouse in The Outlook development at 13701 Woodway Drive.

For decades, The Findery's red-brick building dating to 1908 served as home to Baby Percy Medicine, so named because a concoction made there proved beneficial to a youngster named Albert Percy, who suffered an upset stomach as his family traveled from New York to their new home in Waco.

A.W. Percy, a buggy whip salesman and Albert's father, joined local pharmacist W.S. Merrick in forming a company in 1904 that grew nationally.

Mules would haul product from the loading dock of the Percy Medicine building to a nearby train station. Legend has it that Babe Ruth knocked a baseball out of long-gone Katy Park, now the site of Magnolia Market, during a New York Yankees barnstorming stop, and it landed atop the Percy building.

Percy Medicine was produced in the same building until 2010, when manufacturing was outsourced to a company in Texarkana.

"I had a group pursuing the Findery before Tom (Wright) bought it," Kelly Realtors agent Colt Kelly said. "It is a great building and could be several different uses. Restaurant, retail, or mixed-use would not surprise me."

Kelly said demand for inner-city property remains robust.

"I've closed on a couple properties downtown recently, and I currently have a couple other downtown deals under contract that are great properties and very exciting projects," Kelly said by email.

Wright said downtown remains a booming area.

"We're just excited about downtown buildings, love remodeling them, bringing them back to life," he said.