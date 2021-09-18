Thousands in Waco area likely overdue for second vaccine shots

While local public health officials continue to hold daily COVID-19 vaccination clinics, more than 20,000 McLennan County residents who received the first shot have not become fully vaccinated by returning for their second dose.
There are a variety of reasons, including political, for why some people do not get the second shot to become fully vaccinated, local health officials and residents said. Some said the first shot had unpleasant side effects that they would rather not repeat. Others are simply too busy or lack transportation, they said. Still others think they are appropriately safeguarded against COVID-19 by the first dose.
As the virus continues to spread, claim lives and fill hospital beds, the share of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated, at almost 49% as of Saturday, has started to climb a bit more each day. But the number of people due for a second shot continues to creep up, and health officials can only speculate about why some have chosen to get the first but not the second dose.
"We just keep fighting the good fight," said Kelly Craine, spokesperson for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. "We have seen a steady increase in our percentage of McLennan County residents who are fully vaccinated. We just keep moving along. We would like to do it faster, but we keep moving along and keep giving people shots. And we have a lot of people requesting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for that very reason. It is only one shot, one and done. They say they don't want to come back."
As of Saturday, 126,653 McLennan County residents had received at least one vaccine dose, while 105,150 are fully vaccinated, a gap of 21,503. On Aug. 1, 104,568 had gotten one dose, with 89,439 being fully vaccinated, a gap of 15,129.
The totals do not tell the complete story because some who got their first shot less than three weeks to a month ago are still be waiting to become eligible for the second dose.
Statewide data showed about 1.89 million people were overdue for their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as of Sept. 6, about 11% of people vaccinated at the time, The Texas Tribune reported.
"When the FDA makes its basis on two shots, that is what they are looking for in efficacy," Craine said. "That is what they are measuring. If you only have one dose, we can't really tell you how effective it will be. It's the two doses where you get the 95 to 98 percent protection. With just one dose, I don't have any information on how effective it is. That is not the goal to be halfway effective. That goal is to be fully protected and that takes two doses."
Dr. Farley Verner, McLennan County public health authority, said the COVID-19 vaccine, for those who are fully vaccinated, is highly effective, compared to the flu vaccine, which is from 40% to 70% effective and varies year-to-year. He urges anyone not fully vaccinated, for whatever reason, to get the vaccine.
"There has always been a segment of the population that is opposed to vaccines, and unfortunately, that group is now expanded by those who are opposed to this vaccine in particular," he said. "I feel that it's in large part due to the way the issue has been politicized and the unfortunate great deal of information that is put out that is either false or misleading."
Verner continues to urge people 12 and older to get vaccinated and everyone to wear masks.
He likened state-level decisions to ban local mask mandates to a statewide ban on local jurisdictions' ability to ban July 4 fireworks during periods of severe drought.
"It is not that the governor is saying that fireworks don't start fires," Verner said. "In the case of mask mandates, the argument is not that masking doesn't work or doesn't prove effective, it is simply that it should be people's choice."
He said that kind of action by the state removed longstanding public health powers to prevent the spread of infectious disease and also erodes trust in public health.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued four McLennan County school districts last week, alleging they violated Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders against mask mandates by Texas public entities.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District continues to offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at its offices at 225 W. Waco Drive. Walk-ins are welcome, Craine said.
The district also is sponsoring mobile vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Methodist Church locations at 4901 Cobbs Drive, 1300 Austin Ave. and 2801 Robinson Drive; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Briar Construction, 1053 Industrial Blvd. in Hewitt; from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Axtell school offices at 308 Ottawa; and from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School cafeteria, 555 Loop 340.