Thousands in Waco area likely overdue for second vaccine shots

While local public health officials continue to hold daily COVID-19 vaccination clinics, more than 20,000 McLennan County residents who received the first shot have not become fully vaccinated by returning for their second dose.

There are a variety of reasons, including political, for why some people do not get the second shot to become fully vaccinated, local health officials and residents said. Some said the first shot had unpleasant side effects that they would rather not repeat. Others are simply too busy or lack transportation, they said. Still others think they are appropriately safeguarded against COVID-19 by the first dose.

As the virus continues to spread, claim lives and fill hospital beds, the share of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated, at almost 49% as of Saturday, has started to climb a bit more each day. But the number of people due for a second shot continues to creep up, and health officials can only speculate about why some have chosen to get the first but not the second dose.