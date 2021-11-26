Thousands make their own fun on Homestead Fair's opening day

A record number of families braved cold weather and long lines to immerse themselves in handmade craftsmanship, farm-to-table food and live music Friday, on the opening day of Homestead Heritage’s annual fair.
Homestead's craft village was full of visitors trying hands-on demonstrations of skills including blacksmithing, grinding flour, shaping pottery and weaving fabrics from wool and cotton processed on site and by hand. The post-Thanksgiving crowd also took the opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done.
Craft village manager Josiah Wheeler said he estimates as many as 10,000 people would attend by closing time Friday, exceeding the previous 9,200 daily attendance record. The fair will continue from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Homestead Heritage, 608 Dry Creek Road.
“Everyone seems to be having a great time, and we’ll be up tonight making more food for tomorrow since everyone seemed hungry,” Wheeler said.
Sam Davidson returned to the fair with his family after three years of living away from Waco. He said he and his family used to come to the craft village for laid-back Saturday morning breakfasts and were surprised to see the expanded food courts, large crowds and excitement.
Davidson said he is finishing his dissertation at Princeton Theological Seminary and is interested in religious intentional communities like Homestead Heritage.
“Now that we’re back, I would like to make a point to come out here and learn some of the woodworking, beekeeping and gardening stuff that I’m hoping to do at our new house,” Davidson said.
Davidson, a former head ice cream maker for the similarly named but unaffiliated Heritage Creamery in Waco, said he first learned about Homestead through work.
“We were kind of tracking what they were doing with bananas and mangoes in the greenhouse, because we were really excited about the idea of locally sourced bananas,” Davidson said. “This time when we drove in, I saw a large banana tree in the greenhouse, I’m pretty sure.”
Guests at the fair can watch and learn everything from farming skills to cheese making, beekeeping to blacksmithing. Some sessions are meant to give people basic information for how to care for their own goats and chickens, while activities for children focus on simple crafts like making their own spoons.
Members of the community and visitors worked together to assemble and disassemble the timber frame of a barn brought in from New York. The frame is purely for demonstration purposes, but frames used in previous fairs have gone on to become functional buildings that guests wander through and admire today.
Bryan Broman, a member of the community, said part of the fiber crafts barn and the Hearthstone Curriculum building were built from barn frames raised during previous years’ fairs.
“Whenever possible we would make it something we’re actually using,” Broman said. “Of course, anybody is welcome to come watch a barn-raising when we do one.”
Visitors Steve and Victoria Aleman said Friday they were surprised by how much the fair had grown since they first attended seven years ago. The couple first learned about Homestead Heritage when Steve began selling Brazos Valley Cheese, produced by members of the community, in the Austin area, where the couple live.
Steve Aleman joked the job has had a direct impact on his cholesterol.
“It’s ridiculously good cheese,” he said. “I wasn’t selling it so much as hooking people in.”
They both said they have attended the fair in previous years. This time they brought their 1-year-old and 3-year-old granddaughters for the petting zoo, pony rides, hay ride and hay bale maze, while they came for the demonstrations and make-your-own crafting.