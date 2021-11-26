Thousands make their own fun on Homestead Fair's opening day

“Now that we’re back, I would like to make a point to come out here and learn some of the woodworking, beekeeping and gardening stuff that I’m hoping to do at our new house,” Davidson said.

Davidson, a former head ice cream maker for the similarly named but unaffiliated Heritage Creamery in Waco, said he first learned about Homestead through work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were kind of tracking what they were doing with bananas and mangoes in the greenhouse, because we were really excited about the idea of locally sourced bananas,” Davidson said. “This time when we drove in, I saw a large banana tree in the greenhouse, I’m pretty sure.”

Guests at the fair can watch and learn everything from farming skills to cheese making, beekeeping to blacksmithing. Some sessions are meant to give people basic information for how to care for their own goats and chickens, while activities for children focus on simple crafts like making their own spoons.

Members of the community and visitors worked together to assemble and disassemble the timber frame of a barn brought in from New York. The frame is purely for demonstration purposes, but frames used in previous fairs have gone on to become functional buildings that guests wander through and admire today.