Thousands of fans flock to Waco stop on Robert Earl Keen’s farewell tour

Robert Earl Keen may be walking away from touring after a show Sept. 4 in Helotes, but the love Keen's fans have for the Texas music legend will never go away.

“Love don’t walk away, only people do,” a lyric Keen released almost 30 years ago in “Think It Over One Time,” might be be a better way to put it.

Keen headlined Friday’s Brazos Nights show at Heritage Square, part of Keen's farewell tour and the free concert series sponsored by Waco's parks and recreation department. With the ALICO Building behind him, Keen performed his signature brand of music to a crowd of thousands, who whooped and cheered as Keen made his way through what was billed as one of the final live sets of his career.

Keen has said his farewell tour is true to its billing, but many a performer has seen a farewell fade into a few alohas.

Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said getting Keen to perform for Brazos Nights series has been a “bucket list” item, and when he found out Keen was embarking on his farewell tour, he had to book him.

Cook said “the front porch, outdoors, campfire feel” of Keen’s music makes it quintessentially Texan, and Keen performing “under the stars on a Texas summer night” makes a perfect fit for the 30-year-old Brazos Nights series. Cook said Keen’s concert drew one of the biggest crowds Brazos Nights had ever seen.

Keen's 40-year career has not generated chart-topping hits, a ton of radio play or widespread popularity outside Texas. But in the Lone Star State, Keen has generated a dedicated and fervent fanbase, who often travel hours just to see Keen perform and sing along to their favorite songs.

To the Keen faithful, his penchant for telling relatable, honest stories through his songs and his interactions with the crowd create a strong connection between artist and fan.

“The connection with Texas, all this storytelling, people from Texas can relate to,” said Mike Uptmore, a fan of 40 years who traveled 100 miles for the show. “He sings about mesquite trees, bulls and the Brazos River. He just sings about things in Texas.”

Fan Stacey Irvine said Keen, who she called the “godfather of Texas country,” connects with fellow Texans and celebrates the culture of the state.

“He’s the pinnacle of Texas country,” Irvine said. “This is Texas, it’s so down home and so comfortable. He talks about how he and Lyle Lovett sat on their back porch in College Station, making music on the back porch and watching people file out of church. Everyone can sit back and listen to him, and it’s like ‘Oh my God, I want to be a Texan.’”

While Keen would attempt to make it in Nashville at the start of his career in the 1980s, the singer-songwriter found little success and disliked the music scene in Nashville. But it is the fact he rejected mainstream pop-country to instead play his own brand of music that makes him so endearing to fans in Texas.

“His music, it’s just Texas,” said Steven Thompson, a fan of Keen’s for nearly 30 years. “Bob Wills is always going to be the king of country, and of course you got George Strait. But (Keen's) ours. It’s part of our culture. It’s our thing.”

“It’s the fact that he plays well in all parts of Texas,” said Ross Bryant, a fan who traveled from San Antonio for Friday's show. “Texas is big, it’s vast and it’s very diverse. But you’ll find Robert Earl Keen fans nearly anywhere. You get people to come out here and bring their chairs and bring their kids, eat popcorn and drink Texas beer and just sit out under the stars and listen to him. That’s not about Nashville. That’s not about hits, about hooky, poppy songs. It’s about playing the music that people want to listen to and making music he wants to play.”

Bryant’s friend Dustin McCarty also traveled, driving down from Denton to see Keen perform. The two friends have both been to a number of Keen shows before but had never been to one together. Now that Keen is retiring, they knew they only had a few more times to see him perform live.

“It’s the end of an era,” McCarty said.

He said he fell in love instantly upon hearing Keen’s album “Gringo Honeymoon” for the first time.

“It’s just excellent storytelling,” McCarty said. “He has such an economy of words, using such few statements to create a vivid image. It’s like sitting around a campfire with your buddies. He’s one of the artists I think most fans, myself included, feel this sense of like, that’s my buddy. This is a guy I would hang out with. It’s those kinds of stories with enough personal connection to bring a reality to it.”

Fan Pamela Heddy said she first heard of Keen and became a fan when the radio station she worked at played his music. She also cited his honest, authentic lyrics as a reason for her fandom, and also said Keen has been able to retain a dedicated fanbase by evolving his music throughout his career.

“I think a lot of the people that aren’t listening to mainstream radio country, they’re looking for something a little more authentic,” Heddy said. “From the beginning, even when a lot of his music was fun party music for the college crowds, it evolved and just became something you could relate to.”

Following the opener performance by Elizabeth Cook, Keen took to the stage, wearing a white jacket, white cowboy hat and jeans. His fans serenaded him with cheers as he picked up his guitar, sitting at the front of the stage like a throne.

“How are we doing, Waco?” he said in his southern, Texas drawl. “This is Waco, right? I never know where I am.” Laughter erupted from the crowd. “As long as it’s not Cleveland, I’m happy.”

Throughout the concert, Keen spoke to the crowd and cracked jokes in between and even during songs, telling his fans the story behind “Front Porch Song” halfway through performing it as he picked away at his acoustic guitar, speaking in the same rhythm he played.

As the concert came closer to the end, fans became more engaged, dancing and singing along as Keen performed several of his more popular songs, including “Feelin’ Good Again,” and “The Road Goes On Forever.”

“The Road Goes On Forever,” a signature song, also contains a lyric that could describe the end of his touring career, a Keen concert sing-along staple.

“The road goes on forever,” Keen sang. “But the party never ends!” the fans finished. As Keen ended the song, he thanked the crowd and left the stage, as fans shouted “Robert Earl Keen! Robert Earl Keen!” over and over again.

Keen would return moments later, without his backing band and with an electric guitar tuned in “drunken Christmas tuning” in order to play “Merry Christmas from the Family.” He finished the show with “I’m Comin’ Home,” holding the microphone out to the crowd for his fans to sing the lyrics.

