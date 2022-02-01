Three developers seek city of Waco support for affordable apartments

Developers of three proposed apartment complexes with affordable units will seek letters of support from Waco City Council this month to help them secure federal tax credits to finance the projects.
The requests come just weeks after a city-commissioned housing study that found a growing affordability gap in the Waco housing market, especially for those in the lower income brackets.
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has roughly $2.2 million in competitive housing tax credits for new affordable housing construction to distribute to developers planning projects in its Central Texas region, which includes Waco, Killeen and Bryan. Developers sell the tax credits to an investor in exchange for equity investment in the housing development, according to The Congressional Research Service.
The government does not subsidize the rent of tenants in tax credit housing, but units are reserved for households within a certain income range.
For their applications to succeed, developers need to show that local government supports their project. The city is not limited to supporting one project.
During the Waco City Council’s Tuesday meeting, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the council will get more information about each of the proposed developments during a Feb. 8 budget and audit meeting, then vote on whether or not to submit resolutions of support during its Feb. 15 city council meeting.
Tim Lang, a principal for Tejas Housing Group, said the developer plans to buy a portion of a 50-acre site at roughly 2500 Lake Shore Drive to build a complex of five two-story apartment buildings. Of the complex’s 88 housing units, 74 would be affordable housing and the remaining 14 would be market rate.
Lang said the developer picked the location on Lake Shore Drive because the application process prioritizes building affordable housing in “high opportunity” census tracts that don’t contain other properties that got awarded the same tax credits.
“Northwest Waco is very much underserved,” Lang said.
Tejas Housing Group also developed Red Oak Townhomes, an 80-unit mixed-income apartment complex in the 4500 block of S. 3rd Street, in 2005. Lang said the housing tax credit program has “come a long way” since Red Oak’s construction, and these days affordable housing developments can be “indistinguishable for a class A property.”
Another development called La Salle Avenue Lofts would build a 108-unit complex development at 1700 La Salle Avenue, with 92 affordable units and 16 market-rate units.
Jervon Harris, a real estate developer for Super Urban Realty, said the multifamily apartment complex will serve as workforce housing, particular for government employees and service industry workers. People who make $37,000 a year or less, about 60% of McLennan County’s area median income, would be able to rent affordable units.
Harris said the while Super Urban Realty is in charge of developing and consulting for the project, the owner of the complex is still to be determined.
A third development called Waco South New Road would bring 84 affordable units and 48 market-rate units to the 700 block of South Fifth Street near a cluster of fast-food restaurants.
Developers have until March 1 to apply, and TDHCA will announce which projects will receive tax credits in July.