Three developers seek city of Waco support for affordable apartments

During the Waco City Council’s Tuesday meeting, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the council will get more information about each of the proposed developments during a Feb. 8 budget and audit meeting, then vote on whether or not to submit resolutions of support during its Feb. 15 city council meeting.

Tim Lang, a principal for Tejas Housing Group, said the developer plans to buy a portion of a 50-acre site at roughly 2500 Lake Shore Drive to build a complex of five two-story apartment buildings. Of the complex’s 88 housing units, 74 would be affordable housing and the remaining 14 would be market rate.

Lang said the developer picked the location on Lake Shore Drive because the application process prioritizes building affordable housing in “high opportunity” census tracts that don’t contain other properties that got awarded the same tax credits.

“Northwest Waco is very much underserved,” Lang said.