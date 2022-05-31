Three fire departments respond to brush fire on back half of Waco Surf property

A brush fire on the back half of Waco Surf’s property at 5347 Old Mexia Road on Tuesday afternoon required a response from Waco, Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead fire departments.

According to a Waco Surf press release, the fire started at about 2 p.m. as a result of a hay baler machine malfunctioning and putting out sparks. The fire was contained to the Waco Surf property, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire, according to the press release.

Officials with the Bellmead Fire Department, the primary agency handling the incident, did not return messages left Tuesday afternoon.

“Waco Surf thanks the hard work of the Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and Waco fire departments and the immediate response from the internal Waco Surf team for quickly containing the brush fire on the back half of the property at 5347 Old Mexia Road, Waco, Texas,” the press release says.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Part of West Old Axtell Road near the fire was blocked off by fire engines as smoke engulfed the road, making it difficult to see through.

Most of the fire had been put out by about 3:45 p.m. The fire was fully extinguished by around 4:30 p.m., according to Waco Surf. The Waco Surf property covers about 500 acres, thought the owners who bought the BSR Cable Park business and rebranded it as Waco Surf earlier this year have said about 300 acres remain available for expansion.

