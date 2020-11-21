Three more dead of COVID-19, 219 more cases in McLennan County

Three more McLennan County residents have died because of COVID-19, and 219 more have tested positive for the disease, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Saturday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 179 people and the number of residents who have tested positive to 13,375, continuing a rapid increase in new cases this month. Public health officials continue to reiterate the basic measures that prevent the spread of the disease: avoiding unnecessary activities that involve contact with others, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing or sanitizing hands often.

After Halloween events were tied to part of the recent increase in cases locally, the Thanksgiving holiday is of particular concern. Residents should only celebrate in person with people they live with, in order to protect their loved ones, officials have said.

“There’s no evidence at this point that the numbers are slowing down coming into the holiday season,” Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said during this past week’s city-county press conference on COVID-19. “This is a uniquely dangerous time to meet with members outside your household. I’m deeply worried.”