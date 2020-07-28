Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County; 76 patients hospitalized

Local health officials Tuesday reported three more deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing McLennan County's death toll to 39.
They included a Black man, age 91; and two white non-Hispanic men ages 72 and 84, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials said. All three died in local hospitals, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
The announcement came as 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, up from 56 reported Monday, when the COVID-19-related death of a 55-year-old Black woman was announced.
Craine said the number of cases may have hit a "plateau" since spiking earlier this month, but the numbers are still worrying. She said 76 COVID-19 patients remained in local hospitals, including 15 on ventilators.
She also said three of the 66 cases reported Tuesday involve babies younger than 1.
Middle-aged residents were most numerous in Tuesday's breakdown of new cases by age, with 11 in their 40s and 12 in their 50s.
