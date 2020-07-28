Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County; 76 patients hospitalized
0 comments
top story

Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County; 76 patients hospitalized

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
COVID-19 cases

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 66 new confirmed cases in residents of the county.

 Waco-McLennan County Public Health District photo

Local health officials Tuesday reported three more deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing McLennan County's death toll to 39.

They included a Black man, age 91; and two white non-Hispanic men ages 72 and 84, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials said. All three died in local hospitals, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.

The announcement came as 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, up from 56 reported Monday, when the COVID-19-related death of a 55-year-old Black woman was announced.

Craine said the number of cases may have hit a "plateau" since spiking earlier this month, but the numbers are still worrying. She said 76 COVID-19 patients remained in local hospitals, including 15 on ventilators.

She also said three of the 66 cases reported Tuesday involve babies younger than 1.

Middle-aged residents were most numerous in Tuesday's breakdown of new cases by age, with 11 in their 40s and 12 in their 50s.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News