Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County, one in nursing home

At the McLennan County Jail complex, one inmate and two workers are currently sick with COVID-19, County Judge Scott Felton said during the press conference. The health district tested all inmates and staff and received the results of those tests earlier this month. Dozens of inmates and dozens of jail workers tested positive.

Ford said the health district has no record of a health care provider transmitting COVID-19 to a patient, other than at nursing homes. Health care facilities must report any confirmed positive COVID-19 test results to the health district, including hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities.

A Waco Municipal Court employee tested positive for the disease three weeks ago, leading to the temporary closure of the court. Ford said three workers at the municipal court tested positive, and the city expects to reopen the court Monday, after the spaces have been disinfected and all workers have been released for work by their doctors.

At least 25 city employees, out of more than 1,500, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of June, Ford said. Eleven employees are still quarantined, including two who are awaiting their test results and three who have been instructed to isolate themselves.

Two Waco police officers have been working with businesses and their visitors on complying with the governor's mask order, which requires anyone over age 10 to wear a mask in public. The officers have visited about 70 businesses and issued 10 warnings to people not wearing masks, but they have not issued any citations or fines, Ford said.

