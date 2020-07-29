You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County

Health District

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Three more McLennan County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county total to 42, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Wednesday.

The three people who died Wednesday include a 75-year-old Black man, an 87-year-old white woman and an 84-year-old Latino man.

The health district has reported 33 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in July, following a surge in the number of people testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said in a weekly press conference on the local COVID-19 situation with other area leaders.

McLennan County also reported three deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a 91-year-old Black man, a 72-year-old white man and an 84-year-old white man.

