Tiger Girls present donation to zoo

Tiger Girls

Susan Vick, president of the Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society, accepts more than $3,500 in zoo donations from "Tiger Girls" Mahalie Johnston, center, and Ava Holt.

 Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society, provided

Mahalie Johnston and Ava Holt, also known as the Tiger Girls, presented the Cameron Park Zoo board member Susan Vick a $3,530 check to the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society.

2022 is the Year of the Tiger and July 29, when the girls presented the donation, was International Tiger Day.

The young ladies have sold tiger-themed items during the year to raise money for conservation. The items sold included tiger-themed drinking glasses, T-shirts, mugs, bracelets, earrings and books.

In addition to selling their items online, the girls came to the zoo for Party for the Planet this past April and again in May for Endangered Species Day.

Last year they raised $1,500 and their goal this year was to raise $2,500, but they surpassed it by raising $3,200. The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society will be matching the funds and the combined total will be donated to the Tiger Conservation Fund.

