Timeline: Sept. 11 impact was immediate in Central Texas

Raytheon, the giant defense contractor with a plant in Waco, reveals that four employees from other locations were killed during the terrorist attacks in Washington, D.C., and New York. The company increases security at its massive plant at Texas State Technical College airport.

Extensive security checks at entrances to Fort Hood cause two- to three-hour waits to enter the post.

Stores report they are running out of American flags and red, white and blue items.

Business marquees in Waco proclaim “God Bless America” and “America and Freedom will Prevail.”

The Islamic Center of Waco is on heightened alert and plans a memorial service for the victims during its Friday service at the mosque.

Baylor University officials fear students with Middle Eastern backgrounds might be scapegoated and meet with international students to discuss safety precautions.

The owner of a local gun shop reports a 25 percent increase in the sale of ammunition and guns since the terrorist attacks.

Thursday, Sept. 13

A memorial service is held at Heritage Square in downtown Waco for victims of the terrorist attacks. The day is designated a county-wide day of mourning.