Timeline: Sept. 11 impact was immediate in Central Texas

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001
Within hours of the attacks, Wacoans form long lines at gas pumps and some shoppers load up on water, canned goods and candles.
Local banks remain open, but one facility takes the precautionary step of making hard copies of its customers’ computerized bank records.
Customers stay away from stores and restaurants. Richland Mall closes early. One item draws in shoppers: There is a run on portable TVs.
Schools field phone calls from worried parents and tighten security but most remain open. Crawford, near the president’s ranch, sends students home. Some schools send counselors to try to explain the tragic events to children.
When Flight 77 slams into the Pentagon, McLennan County Sheriff Larry Lynch is a few miles away at U.S. Secret Service headquarters in Washington, D.C. — at an anti-terrorism conference.
Fort Hood is at highest alert. Army officials there wait for word on whether troops will be needed to battle more immediate attacks on the country.
Waco city officials add police patrols and meet to review the city’s anti-terrorism plan.
U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, D-Waco, and other lawmakers are evacuated from the U.S. Capitol.
Waco Regional Airport closes at noon, after a federal order grounds all U.S. air traffic. American Eagle Flight 832, the last flight to leave the city, reverses direction and returns to Waco Regional. Another flight, traveling from San Angelo to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, is diverted to Waco and grounded.
TSTC closes its airport.
The Veterans Affairs Regional Center is in lock-down mode and visitors are being searched.
Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center receives an email from the Centers for Disease Control warning hospitals to watch for “any unusual disease patterns, whether chemical or biological.” Hospital officials carry out an inventory of critical supplies.
Attorney General Janet Reno’s speech planned at Baylor is canceled.
Churches and a synagogue hold prayer services. Antioch Community Church, where Baylor graduates Dayna Curry and Heather Mercer were members before going to Afghanistan, continues round-the-clock prayer vigils. The women are in their second month of captivity by the Taliban, accused of trying to convert Muslims to Christianity.
Blood donors line up at the Red Cross on Cobbs Drive. Some are warned the wait may be three to four hours because of the crowd.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Raytheon, the giant defense contractor with a plant in Waco, reveals that four employees from other locations were killed during the terrorist attacks in Washington, D.C., and New York. The company increases security at its massive plant at Texas State Technical College airport.
Extensive security checks at entrances to Fort Hood cause two- to three-hour waits to enter the post.
Stores report they are running out of American flags and red, white and blue items.
Business marquees in Waco proclaim “God Bless America” and “America and Freedom will Prevail.”
The Islamic Center of Waco is on heightened alert and plans a memorial service for the victims during its Friday service at the mosque.
Baylor University officials fear students with Middle Eastern backgrounds might be scapegoated and meet with international students to discuss safety precautions.
The owner of a local gun shop reports a 25 percent increase in the sale of ammunition and guns since the terrorist attacks.
Thursday, Sept. 13
A memorial service is held at Heritage Square in downtown Waco for victims of the terrorist attacks. The day is designated a county-wide day of mourning.
Area police and firefighters place a black band on their badges in memory of the rescue workers killed when the towers of the World Trade Center collapsed.
Waco Regional Airport reopens in the afternoon after instituting stricter security requirements, though no flights are scheduled yet. Wreckers remove cars parked within 300 feet of the terminal in compliance with new federal security standards.
The Better Business Bureau warns Central Texans to beware of scammers who might pose as charitable organizations in the wake of 9/11.
Baylor’s football game at Minnesota is called off, along with other Big 12 sports events.
Friday, Sept. 14
Air traffic in and out of Waco resumes. Police check identification of everyone who enters the airport.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Mental health professionals urge people to limit the amount of time they watch television coverage of Tuesday’s terrorist attacks. Seeing the violent images over and over again will raise the stress levels in almost everyone, they warn.
Patriotism is the theme in pulpits throughout Central Texas. Many area churches break from usual worship hymns to sing songs reflecting American patriotism, such as “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Some churchgoers carry small flags into services.