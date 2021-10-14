Toastmasters club selects new officers

The CenTex Clearly Speaking chapter of Toastmasters International recently elected officers for the 2021-22 Toastmasters club year.

The new officers are Kym Schubert, president; Gary Lee Webb, education vice president; Sunny O’Neal, membership vice president; Michael Loudermilk, public relations vice president; Anna Schlacter, secretary; Tommy Atkins, treasurer; Keerthi Vedula, timekeeper; Jai Erwin, grammarian; Marshall Patterson, sergeant at arms; and Shyneka Montgomery, toastmaster.

CenTex Clearly Speaking is the only evening Toastmasters club in Waco and is an affiliate of Toastmasters International, which promotes research, professional leadership development and public speaking while encouraging diversity, inclusion and support of its members.

Meetings are on the first, third and fifth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. For information, see the CenTex Clearly Speaking website at www.centexclearlyspeaking.toastmastersclubs.org.