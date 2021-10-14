 Skip to main content
Toastmasters club selects new officers
Toastmasters club selects new officers

CenTex Toastmasters

Officers for the CenTex Clearly Speaking chapter of Toastmasters International are (from left) Gary Lee Webb, education vice president; Kym Schubert, president; Anna Schlacter, secretary (on laptop, meeting by Zoom); Sunny O’Neal, membership vice president; Michael Loudermilk, public relations vice president; Keerthi Vedula, timekeeper; Jai Erwin, grammarian; Tommy Atkins, treasurer; Marshall Patterson, sergeant at arms; and Shyneka Montgomery, toastmaster.

 Michael Loudermilk, provided

The CenTex Clearly Speaking chapter of Toastmasters International recently elected officers for the 2021-22 Toastmasters club year.

The new officers are Kym Schubert, president; Gary Lee Webb, education vice president; Sunny O’Neal, membership vice president; Michael Loudermilk, public relations vice president; Anna Schlacter, secretary; Tommy Atkins, treasurer; Keerthi Vedula, timekeeper; Jai Erwin, grammarian; Marshall Patterson, sergeant at arms; and Shyneka Montgomery, toastmaster.

CenTex Clearly Speaking is the only evening Toastmasters club in Waco and is an affiliate of Toastmasters International, which promotes research, professional leadership development and public speaking while encouraging diversity, inclusion and support of its members.

Meetings are on the first, third and fifth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. For information, see the CenTex Clearly Speaking website at www.centexclearlyspeaking.toastmastersclubs.org.

