Toll of COVID-19 spike in view as McLennan County announces 7 more deaths

Another seven McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday.

It is the most announced in a single day so far, but the county has seen a decrease in the daily number of new cases and the start of a decrease in hospitalization, so a decrease in new deaths hopefully will follow, McLennan County Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said.

The seven deaths announced Friday bring the county's total to 62, including 17 announced so far this month and 36 announced last month. The health district also announced 42 residents with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases by Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 4,889. The record number of new deaths is part of a cycle that picked up locally when the pace of new cases accelerated quickly in mid-June and continued into last month, Verner said.