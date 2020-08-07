Toll of COVID-19 spike in view as McLennan County announces 7 more deaths

Another seven McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday.
It is the most announced in a single day so far, but the county has seen a decrease in the daily number of new cases and the start of a decrease in hospitalization, so a decrease in new deaths hopefully will follow, McLennan County Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said.
The seven deaths announced Friday bring the county's total to 62, including 17 announced so far this month and 36 announced last month. The health district also announced 42 residents with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases by Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 4,889. The record number of new deaths is part of a cycle that picked up locally when the pace of new cases accelerated quickly in mid-June and continued into last month, Verner said.
“The number of deaths is still on the increase because that’s the last thing to increase,” Verner said. “The total number of cases goes up first, and then because people get hospitalized, typically late in their infection, the hospitalizations go up a couple of weeks later. And then people are typically in the hospital for a couple of weeks before they die from their illness, on average. … If you follow the number in the hospital, it has come down. So, the expectation would be that the number of deaths would follow.”
Waco hospitals were treating 59 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, including 47 who are McLennan County residents and 17 on ventilators.
The seven residents whose deaths were announced Friday were a 98-year-old white woman, a 61-year-old white woman, a 68-year-old Black woman, an 81-year-old Black man, a 90-year-old white man, a 91-year-old Black woman and an 83-year-old white woman.
Verner said there was no obvious connection between the seven victims. They were not related, did not live together and were not infected as part of the same cluster of cases. Four of the seven were living in nursing homes.
McLennan County's rate of all tests coming back positive ticked up to 15% as of Thursday, after staying close to 13% for almost a week, on a rolling 7-day average basis, according to the health district. The rate remains down from a peak of 23% in mid-July. The statewide positivity rate also peaked in mid-July, at 17.4%. It dropped to 12% by July 31 and stood at 16.8% Thursday, down slightly from Wednesday.
It is difficult to tell how much of the slowdown in new cases can be attributed to the statewide mask order, but it likely is a major factor, Verner said.
“The improvement in the new cases per day trend over the last few weeks would be a result of all of the efforts to decrease transmission, and increased use of masks would be the most likely reason,” Verner said.
