Tom Stanton to retire as Rapoport Foundation chief

After nearly 15 years helping the Rapoport Foundation support community-strengthening projects, Director Tom Stanton has decided it is time to narrow his focus to a community closer to home: his family and his six grandchildren.
Stanton, 71, will step down Jan. 1 as the foundation’s director, and Waco attorney and foundation Trustee Mark Hobbs will take the director role.
“The timing of this is I have six grandchildren. I just turned 71 and in February, I reach my 15th year with the foundation,” Stanton said. “Hopefully, COVID is behind us. It was a good positive opportunity for me to retire.”
Stanton has headed one of the city’s largest charitable foundations, the Rapoport Foundation started by Waco insurance magnate and philanthropist Bernard Rapoport and his wife Audre. The foundation focuses on gifts to education, community building, health and Jewish causes.
Stanton came to the organization after 23 years with Waco-based Christian media company Word Inc. and nearly nine years as Baylor University athletics director. He said his years with the foundation, particularly those shared with Rapoport before his death in 2012, rate as some of his most enjoyable.
“I’ve had a storied career and a wonderful time,” Stanton said.
Asked what he took pride in during his tenure as director, Stanton pointed to the foundation’s support of multiple projects and organizations, including the Doris Miller Memorial; Waco nonprofits Meals on Wheels, the Family Abuse Center and Planned Parenthood; the creation of the University of Texas at Austin’s Rapoport Scholars program; and construction of parks, schools and hospital wings in Israel.
His personal contact with Rapoport was a transformational experience.
“Bernard Rapoport was the finest person I have ever known. It was a tremendous honor to have worked with him,” he said. “He and Audre taught me about the importance of philanthropy, seeing the joy the both of them had in giving. … For me, the story is the greatness of Audre and Bernard Rapoport. B was like a second father to me.”
Rapoport Foundation board Chair Ron Rapoport said Stanton was behind many of the foundation gifts awarded to Waco organizations and work.
“I think Tom really did shape the foundation in the years he led it,” he said, speaking from his home in Virginia. “There are so many things that I think wouldn’t have happened without Tom being there.”
At the same time, Stanton proved an able director in continuing the vision the Rapoports had in creating their foundation for charitable work, Ron Rapoport said.
“He has been a wonderful bridge from my parents’ time in starting the foundation,” he said.
Waco Foundation Director Ashley Allison, hired to head her foundation at about the same time Stanton became Rapoport director, also said Stanton played a part in projects shaping Waco’s quality of life and well-being.
“We have seen a number of incredible things happen in Waco as colleagues,” Allison said. “Our foundations have funded many of the same projects and so we have benefited from each other’s knowledge, experience and perspectives. He’s a charismatic, passionate leader who has put his entire heart in the things he’s led.”
She said she considers Stanton’s work in convening a behavioral leadership team to evaluate and coordinate local mental health resources one of his most significant accomplishments.
Stanton and his wife, Kathleen, have sons in Dallas and Colorado Springs, Colorado, with six grandchildren between their families. Retirement will provide ample time for visits, Stanton said.
Hobbs, who will take the helm at the Rapoport Foundation, is a founding partner of Waco legal firm Johnson Hobbs Squires and a foundation board member.
“Mark is a perfect successor, with his work with United Way, and (Dr.) Jackson Griggs and the Family Health Center (Waco Family Health),” Ron Rapoport said. “He has an incredible footprint in Waco already, someone who has insatiable curiosity.”