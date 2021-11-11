Tom Stanton to retire as Rapoport Foundation chief

His personal contact with Rapoport was a transformational experience.

“Bernard Rapoport was the finest person I have ever known. It was a tremendous honor to have worked with him,” he said. “He and Audre taught me about the importance of philanthropy, seeing the joy the both of them had in giving. … For me, the story is the greatness of Audre and Bernard Rapoport. B was like a second father to me.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rapoport Foundation board Chair Ron Rapoport said Stanton was behind many of the foundation gifts awarded to Waco organizations and work.

“I think Tom really did shape the foundation in the years he led it,” he said, speaking from his home in Virginia. “There are so many things that I think wouldn’t have happened without Tom being there.”

At the same time, Stanton proved an able director in continuing the vision the Rapoports had in creating their foundation for charitable work, Ron Rapoport said.

“He has been a wonderful bridge from my parents’ time in starting the foundation,” he said.

Waco Foundation Director Ashley Allison, hired to head her foundation at about the same time Stanton became Rapoport director, also said Stanton played a part in projects shaping Waco’s quality of life and well-being.