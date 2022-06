Top of the class: McLennan County's top 2022 graduates (part 1)

The Tribune-Herald presents the first installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year.

More valedictorians and salutatorians will presented next Sunday.

AXTELL HIGH

Valedictorian • Kylee Howard

Parents: Kyle and Cynthia Howard

Plans: Attend University of Texas to study journalism.

Achievements: National Honor Society; band officer.

Salutatorian • Trinity Tull

Parents: Johnny and Nicole Tull

Plans: Attend MCC for basics, then transfer to a university to obtain Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Achievements: Class president (all 4 years); student council; FFA; 4-H; McLennan Scholars Scholarship.

BISHOP LOUIS REICHER CATHOLIC

Valedictorian • Sarah Whitworth

Parents: Robert and Julie Whitworth

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science.

Achievements: Spanish National Honor Society; German National Honor Society; National Honor Society; student council chaplain; leadership team.

Salutatorian • Landra Hobbs

Parents: Scott Hobbs and Lindsey Gossett

Plans: Attend Southern Methodist University and major in biochemistry.

Achievements: Spanish National Honor Society; National Honor Society; student council president; robotics; sophomore class president.

BOSQUEVILLE HIGH

Valedictorian • Nicolas Saucedo

Parents: Carolina Santacruz and the late Jesus Saucedo

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in electrical engineering.

Achievements: Cross country; tennis; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; PALs; UIL academics; Mr. BHS.

Salutatorian • Lauren Baker

Parents: David and Kristi Baker

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in business and entrepreneurship.

Achievements: Basketball; tennis; volleyball; FCCLA; PALs; UIL academics; class officer; Miss BHS.

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY HIGH

Valedictorian • Colby Tolbert

Parents: Ed and Ginger Tolbert

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in business with minors in communications and sports management.

Achievements: Football, basketball, baseball (team captain and Academic All-State in each); powerlifting (6th at state); student council.

Salutatorian • Tytjana Horne

Parents: Tyrrell and Jara Horne

Plans: Attend University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in nursing.

Achievements: National Honor Society; student council; senior class president; tennis; track; UIL academics (regional qualifier in persuasive speaking in 2022).

CHINA SPRING HIGH

Valedictorian • Laura Lin

Parents: Changhui Lin and Yan Chen

Plans: Attend Yale University and double-major in political science and design.

Achievements: Debate team (state qualifier 2 years); student council; piano (semifinalist at Texas Music Teachers Association Student Affiliate Performance Contest).

Salutatorian • Lillian Reynolds

Parents: Jason and Ashley Reynolds

Plans: Attend Honors College at Houston Baptist University and pursue classics education.

Achievements: Basketball (co-captain, Academic All-State and Nike Elite travel team); choir (1 rating at State Solo & Ensemble); Spanish Club officer.

CONNALLY HIGH

Valedictorian • Jonah Mehler

Parents: Michael and Susanne Mehler

Plans: Attend Stephen F. Austin State University and major in mathematics with minor in engineering.

Achievements: National Honor Society president; baseball (Academic All-State); cross country (captain); choir (All-Region).

Salutatorian • Audrey Brunson

Parents: Bradley and Stephanie Brunson

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biomedical science, then study veterinary medicine.

Achievements: UIL state qualifier in copy editing (1st in district) and ready writing (2nd in district); state alternate in HOSA veterinary science competition; Spanish Club president.

CRAWFORD HIGH

Valedictorian • Mackensie Wiethorn

Parents: Michael and Penny Wiethorn

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in accounting.

Achievements: Beta Club; Buddy Bostick Foundation Scholarship; Crawford Booster Club Scholarship; First Baptist Church Scholarship; Tradition Scholarship.

Salutatorian • Sean Dillavou

Parents: Gary and Lauren Dillavou

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biomedical engineering.

Achievements: Phi Theta Kappa; Beta Club; UIL academics; Buddy Bostick Foundation Scholarship; PTO Scholarship.

EAGLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Valedictorian • Ethan Paltjon

Parents: Jason and Jennifer Paltjon

Plans: Attend Harding University and major in finance.

Achievements: Eagle Scout; National Honor Society; ECA’s Excellence in Personal Finance Award; basketball (2nd team All-District).

Salutatorian • Jonathan Kidd

Parents: Thomas and Ruby Kidd

Plans: Attend Dallas Baptist University and major in business management.

Achievements: National Honor Society president; TAPPS 1A cross country state champion team; basketball (honorable mention All-District); ECA Booster Club Scholarship.

GHOLSON HIGH

Valedictorian • Sarah Ijams

Parents: Jerald and Stephanie Ijams

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science, then veterinary school.

Achievements: FFA president; National Honor Society; Heart of Texas Junior Committee; McLennan County Farm Bureau Scholarship.

Salutatorian • Christina Mercado

Parents: Carlos and Ana Mercado

Plans: Pursue creative writing in order to become a published author.

Achievements: National Honor Society; UIL One-Act Play All-Star Cast (sophomore and junior years); student council; volleyball; cheerleader.