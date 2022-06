Top of the class: McLennan County's top 2022 graduates (part 2)

The Tribune-Herald presents the second installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. The first group was presented last Sunday.

The final group of valedictorians and salutatorians will presented next Sunday.

HARMONY SCHOOL OF INNOVATION

Valedictorian • Jacob Norris

Parents: J.R. and Amanda Norris

Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in aerospace engineering.

Achievements: Student council treasurer; National Honor Society; High School Aerospace Scholar; varsity soccer.

Salutatorian • Seren Helms

Parents: Donald Helms and Katilou Curry

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in microbiology.

Achievements: National Honor Society; accepted into Texas A&M University Honors Program; Texas A&M President’s Endowed Scholarship.

LA VEGA HIGH

Valedictorian • Jerushalayim Guadarrama Perea

Parents: Jose and Kerena Guadarrama

Plans: Attend University of Texas at Arlington and major in Spanish.

Achievements: National Honor Society; band (officer and competed at State Solo & Ensemble); MCC graduate.

Salutatorian • Melinda Kiss

Parents: Zoltan and Helen Kiss

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University and major in business administration.

Achievements: National Honor Society; band (section leader, drum major, competed at State Solo & Ensemble); MCC graduate.

LORENA HIGH

Valedictorian • Nicholas Kasten

Parents: Kevin and Carla Kasten

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University’s Honor Program, major in computer engineering or architectural engineering.

Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; National Honor Society officer; class officer; band director’s assistant.

Salutatorian • Anna Lail

Parents: Bradley and Andrea Lail

Plans: Attend Baylor University and major in social work.

Achievements: National History Day finalist; National Honor Society officer; senior class vice president; PALs; band officer.

MART HIGH

Valedictorian • Daylon Watson

Parents: Lonnie Green and Goldie Hill Green

Plans: Attend Sam Houston State University and major in health care administration.

Achievements: College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholar; district UIL (2nd in copy and editing, advanced to regional).

Salutatorian • Ashley Galloway

Parents: Charles and Sherrie Galloway

Plans: Attend University of Texas at Austin and major in accounting.

Achievements: Class vice president; athletics; active at church (First Baptist of Mart); district UIL (1st in mathematics, 2nd in calculator, on 1st-place math and calculator teams).

MCGREGOR HIGH

Valedictorian • Selene Castro

Parents: Eleuterio and Ofelia Castro

Plans: Attend Texas Tech University and major in finance.

Achievements: Academic Excellence Award (4 years); UIL accounting (1st in district junior year); UIL number sense (1st in district senior year); cross country (state 4 years).

Salutatorian • Pilar Perez

Parent: Rosalva Perez

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biochemistry.

Achievements: Academic Excellence Award (4 years); cross country (state 4 years); band (state Solo & Ensemble awards); UIL math (regional qualifier); color guard (captain).

MIDWAY HIGH

Valedictorian • Heidi Kuang

Parents: Weidong Kuang and Lora Tu

Plans: Attend University of Texas and major in computer science.

Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; swim team; National Spanish Exam gold medalist; AP Scholar with Distinction; Spirit of Midway recipient.

Salutatorian • Michael Becker

Parents: Mike and Amy Becker

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University as a Brown Scholar and major in engineering.

Achievements: National Merit Finalist; UIL science team state qualifier; AP Scholar with Distinction; student council VP; Spirit of Midway recipient.

MOODY HIGH

Valedictorian • Aurora Borden

Parents: Alley and Michelle Borden

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University in Waco and major in psychology.

Achievements: Earned associate’s degree from MCC; National Honor Society; Moody ISD Scholarship; FCCLA.

Salutatorian • Alicia Cortez

Grandparent: Marie Cortez

Plans: Attend Sam Houston State University and major in forensic chemistry.

Achievements: Earned associate’s degree from MCC; National Honor Society; UIL state tennis qualifier; Lions Club Scholarship.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Valedictorian • Courtney Tindle

Parents: Brian and Laci Tindle

Plans: Employed as cosmetologist; plans to relocate to College Station for career at a salon.

Achievements: Bella Beauty College graduate; licensed cosmetologist; Phi Theta Kappa; cheer captain (2018-19); state pole vault.

Salutatorian • Cade Frost

Parents: Melvin and Jeannie Frost

Plans: Attend MCC, transfer to Sam Houston State University to major in criminal justice.

Achievements: Male Athlete of the Year; Benaiah Medallion for Christian leadership; Subject Excellence Awards in Spanish 3, government; ATF Memorial Scholarship.

RAPOPORT MEYER HIGH

Valedictorian • Truman Cunningham

Parents: Wes and Emilie Cunningham

Plans: Attend University of Saint Andrews in Scotland, major in philosophy and modern history.

Achievements: Earned MCC associate’s degree; Waco Youth Council (chair); founded Rapoport and MCC Philosophy Clubs; Creative Waco intern.

Salutatorian • Harris Cook

Parents: Aaron and Kristen Cook

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in mechanical engineering.

Achievements: Earned 40 college credit hours; OSHA 30 certification; Triple Win STEM internship; basketball (2nd round of playoffs); National Honor Society.