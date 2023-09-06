Campgrounds, hotels and event planners in the Waco area are preparing for sellouts in early April when Waco will find itself a prime spot to watch darkness briefly take over the afternoon during a total solar eclipse.

Astronomers with the Lowell Observatory predict ideal eclipse viewing in Waco on April 8, 2024, will be between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., with totality, when the moon fully blocks the sun, expected between 1:38 and 1:42. The Lowell Observatory of Flagstaff, Arizona, Baylor University, the city and Discovery Inc. are partnering on an "Eclipse over Texas: Live from Waco" festival based at McLane Stadium.

"We have had people calling us for reservations for the past year and a half, but we won't start booking until October, six months prior," said Mike Champagne, Lake Waco manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates campgrounds surrounding the lake.

San Antonio, Austin, Waco, Dallas and Tyler lie in a narrow band of the U.S. where the total eclipse will be visible, running southwest to northeast. Waco sits close to the center of the path of totality, meaning the total eclipse will last longer here, at 4 minutes, 13 seconds. The most recent total eclipse visible in the U.S., in 2017, lasted about 2 minutes.

The number of tourists in the area will eclipse typical crowds for a Baylor home football game during a winning season, said Carla Pendergraft, assistant director for tourism at the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We are expecting all the hotels to sell out,” Pendergraft said.

Nightly room rates at the time of the eclipse are comparable to other cities in the path of totality, Pendergraft said.

On Booking.com, Hotel Indigo Waco shows an average rate of around $997 per night for a family of four April 5-9, while Hilton Waco shows $530 per night and La Quinta by Wyndham in Woodway shows around $684.

“It would be better to book at the going rates than to chase an $85 per night hotel room and find that the management says the rate is no longer available closer to the eclipse,” Pendergraft said.

Other events firmed up for the festival include "STEAMClipse" on April 6 at the Waco Convention Center. It will feature science, technology, engineering, art and math exhibits, with demonstrations, booths and more put together by Education Service Center Region 12 with support from the city of Waco.

The Waco Symphony Orchestra will put on a "Sci-Fi Spectacular: Sun, Moon, & Superstars" concert at 3 p.m. April 7 in Waco Hall at Baylor. It will feature selections from "Star Wars," "Star Trek" and "Interstellar" as well as "The Planets" by English composer Gustav Holst and more. Film critic Gary Cogill will host, and guest conductor Alex Amsel will lead the orchestra. Symphony season tickets are available now, and tickets for individual concerts will go on sale Monday.

Waco Symphony Association Executive Director Carolyn Bess also said NASA will have a presence for the pre-eclipse concert.

"There's a team of NASA scientists going to Waco to take part in the events surrounding the eclipse," Bess said. "They approached us about participating in the concert. We're working with them to take part in the Opening Notes talk that always comes before each of our concerts."

Baylor's Martin Museum of Art will host an exhibit of eclipse-themed photography all weekend, and additional events still in development include a nighttime glow run, an additional concert and more art exhibits.

Viewing will be available at parks around Lake Waco including Airport Beach and Twin Bridges parks, with a daily entry fee of $5, Champagne said. Boat launching ramps will also be open at Lake Waco that weekend and the day of the eclipse.

Nearby state parks including Mother Neff and Lake Whitney will also be open the day of the eclipse, with overnight camping reservations available starting 5 months out and day use reservations available 30 days out.

Admission to the festival at McLane Stadium is $20 for adults and $10 for children 5-17. Children 4 and younger get in free. VIP passes have sold out, but general admission tickets are still available, Pendergraft said.

E Double H RV Park at Lake Waco is fully booked for the day of the eclipse. Camp Fimfo Waco has not started accepting bookings for that weekend, yet.