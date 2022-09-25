Tours church picnic recognizes 150th anniversary

TOURS — The annual St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church picnic had more to offer than the usual fried chicken and dressing meal, auction and bingo.

In a nod to the upcoming 150th anniversary next month of the arrival of German Catholic settlers from Illinois to this prairie land just north of Waco, Tours historic committee members decided to provide a look at the church and town's history.

A modest one-room mini-museum in the church's CCE (Catechism of Catholic Education) building was planned to showcase the history, said Joyce Marek, leader of the special committee. But when requests for items to display continued to grow, so did the number of rooms.

One room became four, each dedicated to a different aspect of Tours history: church life/founding of the town, school/baseball, military service, and rodeo cowboys and other history.

"We had some great stories being shared today," said Marek, who was wearing a brown paisley dress reflective of the prairie-style outfit from 150 years ago.

The dress was 50 years old, made for the 100th anniversary of the church. It was worn 50 years ago by Marek's sister, Beverly Uptmor. A photo of Beverly in that dress from the 100th anniversary was displayed in the fourth room.

Mary Schroeder Nickolaus, of Granbury, who attended school in the building when it was two stories (the top floor was later removed because of disrepair) remarked how she remembered the refrigerator that contained individual milk cartons to purchase for 5 cents apiece.

"It was 2 cents," Kathy Dulock Powell politely corrected. Powell later said maybe the price was 5 cents when Nickolaus attended school.

"We went to church every day, and we sang for every funeral," she said of her school days and memories of the nuns who taught and kept order in the classrooms and hallways.

Powell still lives across the street from the church.

Others traveled quite a way to attend the picnic and see the museum. Out-of-state entries in the guest book included a family from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Kevin Deiterman of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Deiterman had donated his father's World War II knife for the military room. Marek said during World War II the blacksmiths in Tours created a knife for each Tours soldier to take with them as they served the country overseas.

When Deiterman was at an Albuquerque post office to ship the knife to Tours and learned the cost would be $34, the person behind him offered to pay the cost because they were touched to hear the story of the knife, Marek said.

That was one of the many stories shared in the museum rooms, she said.

Bishop Joe Vásquez of the Diocese of Austin was given a tour of the museum prior to its opening for the afternoon.

The museum will be taken down and items returned to the families that donated them.

"We had so many people looking at old photos, finding themselves from their school days, or discovering that their great aunt was in the St. Elizabeth Society," Marek said. "It's been really neat."