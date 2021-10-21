Toys for Tots organizers urging early start for donors, recipients

The Salvation Army of Waco is pushing for an early start to ensure its annual Toys for Tots drive in partnership with the Marine Corps is a success this Christmas.

With a little more than two months before the big day and a range of pandemic-related disruptions causing uncertainty near and far, the organization is calling on families to sign up, volunteers to step up and donors to get their shopping done soon, all so that children in need get toys for Christmas.

“We are all living in this position of uncertainty right now with what is going to stay on the shelves,” said April Taylor, an executive officer at The Salvation Army of Waco.

She said she has no doubt the community will get the job done.

“This is about Waco and what I know about being in Waco is this, that when it comes to push and shove, when it comes to what we need, this community shows up,” Taylor said. “That is what we are counting on. We are counting on them to show up and be who they are and do their part.”

Locally, Marines distribute toys. That adds to the impact for recipients and is a perk that not every Toys for Tots region gets, Taylor said.

The name of the game is enthusiasm and hope, Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jacob Negley said.