Toys for Tots organizers urging early start for donors, recipients

The Salvation Army of Waco is pushing for an early start to ensure its annual Toys for Tots drive in partnership with the Marine Corps is a success this Christmas.
With a little more than two months before the big day and a range of pandemic-related disruptions causing uncertainty near and far, the organization is calling on families to sign up, volunteers to step up and donors to get their shopping done soon, all so that children in need get toys for Christmas.
“We are all living in this position of uncertainty right now with what is going to stay on the shelves,” said April Taylor, an executive officer at The Salvation Army of Waco.
She said she has no doubt the community will get the job done.
“This is about Waco and what I know about being in Waco is this, that when it comes to push and shove, when it comes to what we need, this community shows up,” Taylor said. “That is what we are counting on. We are counting on them to show up and be who they are and do their part.”
Locally, Marines distribute toys. That adds to the impact for recipients and is a perk that not every Toys for Tots region gets, Taylor said.
The name of the game is enthusiasm and hope, Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jacob Negley said.
“The thing about the spirit of Texas is that there is a whole lot of Texans helping Texans,” Negley said. “We keep it local within the community.”
He said his favorite part of participating in Toys for Tots is seeing children’s faces light up when they are told there are presents for them. The program is an important way to provide hope to families and happy memories to children.
“Toys for Tots is just to make sure that no matter what … every child can have a happy Christmas,” Negley said. “Their families might have fallen on hard times temporarily and we are here to make sure we can provide that little bit of joy, take a little bit of that stress off, and make sure that every child can have a happy Christmas.”
Last year, The Salvation Army of Waco signed up about 3,000 children, averaging two or three per family, and organizers are hoping to collect enough toys to match or exceed that this year, Taylor said.
The local program serves children 12 and younger in McLennan, Bell, Freestone, Hill, Bosque and Lampasas counties.
The Salvation Army is encouraging families facing financial hardship to sign up.
“Our whole purpose is to qualify them,” Taylor said. “What we are looking for, in The Salvation Army especially, is that we are looking for those who are really in need. It’s not just about a free toy.”
Taylor said all families who sign up go through a one-on-one visit where they bring proof of income and additional requirements. The last appointment will be held Nov. 18.
The Marine Corps collects toys through toy collection drives throughout the community and at local businesses. Nagley said businesses that would like to host a toy drive can go online and request to have boxes delivered or picked up.
New, unwrapped toys also can be dropped off at any of the boxes set up by The Salvation Army.
The donation boxes will be collected Dec. 13 to be sorted by age group and gender, and to make sure they are appropriate for children.
“We are 'get ‘er done' kind of people here and I would just encourage everyone to start now," Taylor said. "Let’s do what we need to do. Let’s not wait until the last minute. Let’s make it happen because we can.”
In Bell County, families that want to sign up to receive toys can schedule an appointment by calling 254-774-9996.
In Bosque, those in the Clifton area can contact local churches, and residents in the Meridian area can contact the Bosque County Child Welfare Board at 254-978-0937.
In Hill County, families should call The Salvation Army of Hill County at 254-707-1401.
Lampassas county families can contact the Adamsville Volunteer Fire Department at 512-556-1046, the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department at 512-932-3993, or the Lometa Volunteer Fire Department at 512-752-3333.