Tracking the winter crisis in Waco: School outages, water shortages continue

Here is an update of the weather and power outage crisis gripping Greater Waco and the rest of the state. The Tribune-Herald will be updating this story throughout the day.
Update 2:45 p.m.: Midway ISD has joined Waco ISD in canceling classes for the rest of this week.
Meanwhile, the number of Oncor's McLennan County customers without power has climbed by more than 2,000 since morning, with 18,497 of 104,796 customers affected.
Update 12:27 p.m.: Waco Independent School District will remain closed through the end of the week, Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced Wednesday.
"While the worst of the storm may be behind us, many families in our community are still without power and dealing with the damage caused by the extreme winter weather," she said in a statement to parents.
Update 11:58 a.m.
The city of Marlin's water woes continued into Wednesday after officials discovered a 20-foot crack in a main pipe leading from the water plant.
City Manager Cedric Davis said water had been restored Tuesday for about two hours and officials were easing the release of water when apparently large chunks of ice In the lines caused the large crack, Davis said.
He said Marlin residents have been without water since Friday and have lost their patience with the city.
"They are cussing us, calling us names, saying they don't understand, they don't understand. We cried last night. We are giving it our all. People are so inhumane. They don't understand. I've never seen anything like it."
He said city workers have worked around the clock trying to restore water service, echoing the words of Mayor Carolyn Lofton that the problems were not man made or for lack of preparation.
"This was God, Mother Nature, whatever you want to call it," Davis said. "It's an unprecedented situation."
Davis said he has been calling plumbing supply companies and retail outlets in the area in search of the pipes and parts needed to make the repairs. He also has been in contact with state agencies and other groups for assistance.
"This is a group effort," he said
Update 11:45 a.m.:
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas restored some power to the statewide grid overnight but had 46,000 megawatts of generation offline as of late Wednesday morning, ERCOT officials said on a press call.
"As temperatures moderate each household are using less," ERCOT president Bill Magness said. "That allows us to get more individuals back online."
ERCOT officials said outages were expected to continue through Thursday, but they are hopeful the outages could be rotated so they are shorter in duration.
Magness said ERCOT's mandate overnight Sunday to force outages was necessary to protect the grid.
“If we had waited and not done outages and reduced demand to reflect what was going on all over the system, we could have drifted toward a blackout," Magness said.
"The kind of blackout that occurs if you don’t keep supply and demand in balance could last for months.”
8:55 a.m.
- In McLennan County 16,101 of 104,796 Oncor customers remained without power Wednesday morning, a significant improvement over the 25,723 reported Tuesday evening. Oncor’s outage map showed improvements in much of Waco and Hewitt, though the Axtell ZIP code of 76624 remained mostly without power.
- The state’s power grid operator said about power was restored to about 600,000 Texas customers overnight, but its projections showed that statewide power demand would far outstrip supply today. Oncor, which delivers electricity to the Waco area and North Texas, reported improvements, though outages were expected to continue.
“There continues to be a lack of available generation, and as a result, controlled outages remain in place as directed by ERCOT,” Oncor said in an alert around 8:45 a.m. “Due to lowered power demand overnight, Oncor and other utilities were able to restore some of the previously dropped power load and increase our capability to rotate some outages throughout the territory. Even with this increased capability, we still have many customers who continue to experience extended outages. We continue to strive toward providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest as soon as enough generation is available. However, as we saw yesterday, low temperatures of the early morning and increased power demand may result in direction from ERCOT to once again reduce additional load."
- Overnight weather conditions were less extreme than forecast on Tuesday. The low at Waco Regional Airport was 22 degrees, with only a trace of freezing rain and no recorded snow. Still, Waco officials urged residents to avoid driving if possible.
“The temperatures did not drop as much as we thought, but the streets are still very slippery,” said city of Waco spokesman Larry Holze. “We still encourage people who know others who do not have power or food to help take care of them.”
Holze said the city-assisted warming centers at South Waco Community Center, Dewey Community Center, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church and Highland Baptist Church remained open overnight without power outages.
- Waco’s water system was experiencing high demand but was still fully functional after power was restored late Tuesday to Riverside Treatment Plant, the smaller of two plants the city runs. City officials late Tuesday tried to tamp down unfounded rumors that the city was about to shut its water system down.
“We’re hoping with conservation efforts our capacity will start building up again and we can avoid a boil notice,” Holze said.
- The city of Marlin continued to struggle with its water system, days after a power outage damaged its treatment plant.
"The Marlin Water Plant has reported a 10″ pipe burst,” Mayor Carolyn Lofton reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. “The plant is currently DOWN!! They are trying to make repairs but needed supplies are not available at local vendors due to other cities having the same issue at their plants and supplies are currently depleted. Water personnel are trying to locate the supplies they need and make arrangements to get the parts here. I cannot emphasize enough how difficult it has been for these workers to try to operate our water plant in subfreezing and freezing temperatures. They are fighting a force of nature that apparently, is difficult to win.”