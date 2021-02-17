Tracking the winter crisis in Waco: School outages, water shortages continue

He said Marlin residents have been without water since Friday and have lost their patience with the city.

"They are cussing us, calling us names, saying they don't understand, they don't understand. We cried last night. We are giving it our all. People are so inhumane. They don't understand. I've never seen anything like it."

He said city workers have worked around the clock trying to restore water service, echoing the words of Mayor Carolyn Lofton that the problems were not man made or for lack of preparation.

"This was God, Mother Nature, whatever you want to call it," Davis said. "It's an unprecedented situation."

Davis said he has been calling plumbing supply companies and retail outlets in the area in search of the pipes and parts needed to make the repairs. He also has been in contact with state agencies and other groups for assistance.

"This is a group effort," he said

Update 11:45 a.m.:

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas restored some power to the statewide grid overnight but had 46,000 megawatts of generation offline as of late Wednesday morning, ERCOT officials said on a press call.