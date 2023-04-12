A tractor-trailer caught fire and burned Wednesday afternoon under a Highway 84 overpass in Woodway, but state inspectors have determined the bridge remains safe for traffic.

A U-turn lane at the Santa Fe Drive underpass where the truck burned, however, will remain closed for cleanup.

Woodway Public Safety Department firefighters and police officers responded to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. in the westbound to eastbound access road U-turn lane. No injuries were reported. The tractor-trailer was inoperative after firefighters extinguished the flames.

Texas Department of Transportation officials responded along with law enforcement, TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said.

"TxDOT performed a thorough bridge inspection and determined the impacted overpass is safe for travel and has been reopened," Smith said. "The west to eastbound U-turn at the intersection will be closed indefinitely for clean up in the area."

Woodway Director of Public Safety Bret Crook could not be reached Wednesday for comment. Assistant Director Khalil El-Halabi was at training and not part of the fire response, El-Halabi said.

For two to two-and-a-half hours, at least one lane of highway traffic in each direction was closed near the Santa Fe overpass, and all traffic on Santa Fe and on Texas Central Parkway near the intersection was redirected, according to Woodway Public Safety Facebook posts. Santa Fe turns into Texas Central at the highway intersection.

Except for the U-turn lane where the fire happened, all lanes on the highway and the streets had reopened by shortly after 3 p.m.