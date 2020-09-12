Tradinghouse Lake becoming county gem

A new boat dock and security lighting materialized where Pavelka Drive provides access to Tradinghouse Lake. The parking lot was paved.

Rick Wegwerth, who maintains a Facebook page dedicated to goings on Tradinghouse Lake followed by about a thousand people, credited County Judge Scott Felton with the changes manifested there.

"I'll put it this way. It was long overdue," he said. "Scott Felton went after that grant from the government. He's the one that brokered that deal with Luminant to get that property in the county's name. He's done a tremendous job, something the previous administration didn't do. Scott ran with it. He wasn't the only one, but somebody had to spearhead things."

Luminant in 2017 gave the county almost 190 acres of park land around Tradinghouse Lake. The county had been leasing the land for $1 a year since 1969 and developed park amenities in the 1980s. The title change expedited the pursuit of grants.

Wegwerth, who built a home near the lake in 1984, recalled mischief that plagued the area back in the 1970s, when outhouses would mysteriously disappear. Law enforcement was hit-and-miss. Residents years later appeared before the commissioners' court, which included Gibson at the time, to complain "that the park just wasn't being taken care of."