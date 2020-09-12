Tradinghouse Lake becoming county gem

There was a time when critter carcasses, Wheaties boxes, beer bottles and Big Red cans littered the riprap at Tradinghouse Lake, the reservoir between Waco and Marlin that houses McLennan County's only county park.
Anglers loved using the golden cereal and Big Red-soaked bread as dough bait for carp and catfish lurking beneath the surface. Jostling for elbow room along the bank, poles and gear at the ready, they would kill time between bites watching boaters making a beeline for the electric power plant on the horizon. There, fish teemed in the discharges of warm water.
It was primitive. Overgrown and lacking amenities, the lake had the charm of a 2,000-acre stock tank. The fishing was good, but other water activities went begging. The call of nature required a visit to the cattails.
For years Tradinghouse Lake was known as TP&L Lake because Texas Power & Light Co. operated an electric generating facility there. The gas-fired Luminant plant closed in 2010 and was demolished in 2014.
Now grants totaling more than $350,000 have civilized Tradinghouse Lake, so to speak, adding restrooms, boat docks, paved parking lots and new security lighting, said Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller.
She conducted a tour recently, and talked about the gem the reservoir has become, attracting users from inside the county and beyond. Fishing fans remain more than welcome, said Miller, but so are nature enthusiasts of every stripe and families with youngsters.
"All of the funds and resources used for this park improvement, I feel, have been well spent," said Miller, the first woman to serve on the McLennan County Commissioners Court. Miller for more than two decades served as administrative assistant to her court predecessor, Lester Gibson, and during that time talk of doing something with the lake surfaced periodically.
The county struck paydirt upon securing a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant to enhance recreational opportunities at Tradinghouse Lake. The state passed along money from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The county, meanwhile, provided $88,320 in matching funds. The county's road and bridge departments provided in-kind support valued at $105,840.
"Work began in January of 2020. As of today, all construction has been completed," said Miller on Tuesday. "We are waiting for the final signage to be put in place and the project will be considered complete."
Money was earmarked to improve three of five recreation areas around the lake.
At Sommerfeld and Hall drives crews installed new restrooms, boat docks, loading piers, picnic tables and a barbecue pit. They also chip-sealed the parking lot and erected security lighting.
At the Wilbanks Drive boat ramp, she added, workers installed a new boat dock and security lighting and paved the parking lot.
A new boat dock and security lighting materialized where Pavelka Drive provides access to Tradinghouse Lake. The parking lot was paved.
Rick Wegwerth, who maintains a Facebook page dedicated to goings on Tradinghouse Lake followed by about a thousand people, credited County Judge Scott Felton with the changes manifested there.
"I'll put it this way. It was long overdue," he said. "Scott Felton went after that grant from the government. He's the one that brokered that deal with Luminant to get that property in the county's name. He's done a tremendous job, something the previous administration didn't do. Scott ran with it. He wasn't the only one, but somebody had to spearhead things."
Luminant in 2017 gave the county almost 190 acres of park land around Tradinghouse Lake. The county had been leasing the land for $1 a year since 1969 and developed park amenities in the 1980s. The title change expedited the pursuit of grants.
Wegwerth, who built a home near the lake in 1984, recalled mischief that plagued the area back in the 1970s, when outhouses would mysteriously disappear. Law enforcement was hit-and-miss. Residents years later appeared before the commissioners' court, which included Gibson at the time, to complain "that the park just wasn't being taken care of."
He said he has a different story to tell nowadays. Litter is under control, and regular mowing adds to the tidy appearance. Patrols by Sheriff's Office personnel and park caretaker Danny Tate keep trouble on the move.
The day after the Labor Day weekend, Tate, Miller and Miller's foreman, Ronnie Roddie, met at the lake to talk about its use over the holiday.
"We've noticed a significant increase in the number of people showing up here, from inside McLennan County and from other counties, including bass and crappie fishermen," said Miller, who added new attractions will expand the lake's popularity well beyond the nearby Hallsburg community.
Now if something could be done about the rough roads that meander to and near the lake, Wegwerth said he would be a happy camper.
"You can't get to the park without going through the city of Hallsburg, but I don't think residents should be responsible for the improvements. That's just me talking," said Wegwerth. "Maybe Pat (Miller) could see fit to take up that issue. Other cities can get money for road repair."
Tradinghouse Lake and its recreational areas are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visitors pay nothing to enter or use amenities.
"We encourage keeping the noise down beginning at 10 p.m.," said Miller, smiling, "or Judge Felton might heat up the phone lines."
The county judge lives near Tradinghouse Lake.
