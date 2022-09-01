Traffic obstacles remain for Baylor's kickoff game Saturday

The reopening of Interstate 35 mainlanes through Waco should come as a relief to football fans heading to McLane Stadium for the Baylor Bears' season opener against the Albany Great Danes at 6 p.m. Saturday, but some traffic obstacles remain.

For the most enjoyable experience, fans are urged to leave early to ensure enough time to arrive, park and get to their seats, Baylor University spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said.

Those attending the game should check directions to their parking spaces at www.mclanestadium.com. They can also use the Texas Department of Transportation's map at waco4bmap.com or the Waze app to guide them around obstacles such as closed exit ramps and city street closures.

Closures include:

University Parks Drive in downtown from I-35 west to Jackson Avenue. The road is closed for a major riverside redevelopment project.

Southbound Exit 335B on Interstate 35, the exit for University Parks Drive. Motorists should instead take exit 335C to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Northbound Exit 335A, leading to Fourth and Fifth Street. Drivers can take 334B to 17th and 18th Streets and follow the frontage road to access Baylor’s campus and the stadium.

University Parks Drive will also be temporarily blocked to general traffic Saturday through Baylor’s campus from Bagby Avenue up to the Umphrey Law School and Dutton parking garage starting at 3 p.m., three hours before game time.

The road will remain closed until one hour post game. Those with prepaid parking at the law school or Dutton garage should enter University Parks Drive from the I-35 frontage road to the west.

Fogleman said since traffic signals are not yet operational along the frontage road due to ongoing construction, traffic control officers will be at Fourth Street, Fifth Street, University Parks Drive and MLK Jr. Boulevard intersections to help the flow of traffic.

Baylor offers prepaid, season-long parking passes at McLane Lots 1-4, Umphrey Law School, the Ferrell Center, the Dutton garage and Speight garage. Season parking passes are included in season ticket packages.

Limited single-game parking is also available through Baylor’s ticket website for $25 at the Speight parking garage.

Waco Transit will run two main shuttle routes from downtown to the stadium.

Free shuttles will be available from Heritage Square near the intersection of Third Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco to McLane Stadium. The downtown shuttle will begin running at 3 p.m.

Free public parking is available throughout downtown for fans looking to ride the shuttle. Public parking lots are found at Heritage Square, Waco City Hall, the intersection of Fifth Street and Mary Avenue and the intersection of Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

Shuttles run from the Third Street pickup on Franklin Avenue across the Brazos River and then turn right onto MLK Jr. Boulevard to drop off riders at the intersection with I-35 just west of the stadium.

The post-game shuttle will pick up fans in front of McLane Stadium from MLK Jr. Boulevard and loop back westbound to bring riders back to the Third Street and Franklin Avenue drop-off point via Washington Avenue.

Although all city shuttles are ADA accessible, a second city shuttle will run from the Baylor Research Initiative Collaborative specifically for older adults and people with disabilities. ADA parking will be available at the BRIC for those with an ADA parking placard for $25.

The ADA shuttle service begins at 2 p.m., four hours before kickoff. ADA shuttles will drop off near Gate C directly outside the stadium.

Waco Transit doesn’t anticipate long wait times, as it will be starting with three buses and increasing as the day gets busier, said Brent Chapman, safety and training coordinator. Chapman said he asks that riders be patient and flexible and the shuttles will get attendees to the game safely and efficiently.

Baylor will provide two other shuttles to service on-campus parkers and those parking near the campus:

Ferrell Center: A shuttle will pick up near Getterman Stadium and drop off in front of the law school parking lot starting at 4 p.m.

Speight parking garage: A shuttle will pick up from the Speight Avenue bus stop in front of the Sid Richardson Building and drop off in front of the law school parking lot starting at 4 p.m.

Fogleman said the biggest change for fans parking at the Ferrell Center will be closure of the riverwalk from the building to the pedestrian bridge. Instead, fans can walk along University Parks Drive to the I Believe Walkway near the law school entrance or take the shuttle, she said.

All shuttle services regardless of start time will be available throughout the game and for one hour after the game ends.

McLane Stadium has a policy allowing one clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC bag per person. Fans can also bring a clear empty water bottle no larger than one liter to fill at water fountains located around the stadium.