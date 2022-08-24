Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains

In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco's low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico.

Keep Waco Beautiful program manager Linda Ferrell said she starts to see trash resurface or float in whenever the water level rises or falls at all. She said low water and rain have an impact on trash in the river, both of which Waco has seen in the past week.

Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said heavy rain flushes out creeks that feed into the river, including Waco Creek that flows through much of town and meets the river at Baylor University. Since the area has had little rain in recent weeks, litter has built up in the dry creeks, and runoff from recent heavy rainfall likely brought much of the litter now in the river with it, Cook said.

It is an easy assumption to make, but a lot of trash does not come from upstream, said Dave Achterhof, executive director of the Group W Bench Litter Patrol volunteer group. Achterof said he can tell the litter, which is mainly food containers, comes from parking lots, gas stations and restaurants near the river.

Ferrell also said not all the litter comes from upstream, as light items can fly out of open, too-full trash bins.

Achterhof and Ferrell both said the biggest culprits are plastic bottles and Styrofoam, which is apparent for anyone walking by the buildup that plagues the riverbanks.

Although trash can seem like a never-ending issue, there are numerous people dedicating time to cleanup efforts. The parks department, Keep Waco Beautiful, Group W Bench Litter Patrol and others work in conjunction to try to maintain the river.

The parks and recreation department does work to clean Waco’s surface water throughout the year, with crews dedicated to specific aspects like maintaining the riverwalk or caring for the vegetation, Cook said.

Cook also said in times when his department notices lots of debris in the river, such as after heavy rain, it will send out crews on a boat for more dire cleanups. He said crews have been out this week to manage the damage of the weekend’s storms.

Achterhof said Group W Bench Litter Patrol tries to do a litter pickup once a month, coordinating with volunteers from Church Under the Bridge and the McLennan County Probation Office to fulfill service hour requirements.

Achterhof said every week his group empties about 15 55-gallon trash barrels placed for public use at spillways, parks and boat ramps across town.

He said the nonprofit also tries to participate in the Adopt-a-Highway program every other month, and has a Highway 6 litter pickup coming up on Oct. 22. He said the group also helps out at some fishing events by taking care of garbage.

Keep Waco Beautiful does quarterly cleanups, and has one scheduled for October. Ferrell said some of the larger things volunteers have hauled out of the river include tires, a mini refrigerator and wooden pallets.

Ferrell said anyone is welcome at any time to pick up a grabber and a trash bag from her office, making for an easy volunteer opportunity or a quick way to help out during a stroll around the river.

The abundant trash that is not collected does not just disappear. Trash and water from polluted creeks in the watershed of the Bosque rivers can get into Lake Waco, the city's drinking water source. Trash that makes it into the Brazos has a potentially much longer journey ahead.

“What really gets to me is all that trash we see in the Brazos eventually ends up in the ocean,” Achterhof said.

Cook said not only is keeping the water clean important from a natural protection standpoint, but it also helps showcase the city. Cook said for example, when Waco hosts its Ironman Triathalon, which takes place in and along the Brazos, it is important for athletes and guests to enjoy a clean river. Ferrell said her organization always steps in to help around race time.

Achterhof, an avid angler and Waco retiree, said he is committed to keeping the area clean, but he cannot do it on his own.

“We all need to take a part in that and prevent the enormous amount of liter that goes into our waterways and oceans,” he said.