Trauma of another surge slams Centex nurses already stretched thin

Drummond said if not for her personal faith, prayer and her co-workers, she does not know how long she would be able to last as a nurse.

With the ongoing surge, Drummond has seen an increase in children with severe symptoms. In some cases children had been admitted to the pediatric hospital with COVID-19 while their parents were admitted to an adult unit.

“It’s really hard for them,” Drummond said. “It’s scary to be a child and not have your parents with you when you are scared and feeling really sick.”

Cox said there is never a day the stress is not felt.

“It takes its toll because I worry about it every single day,” Cox said. “It takes away from your family because you are feeling that at home. You may be at home but you are not involved.”

Green said the pull on nurses has caused a divide in their life-work balance, trying to navigate their home family and their work family, adding that many try to help out as much as possible.

“Even if they say ‘I can’t, I just can’t come in and work that shift,’ in the back of their minds they know that their co-workers are here short-handed so they have that stress, you feel guilt,” Green said.