Trauma of another surge slams Centex nurses already stretched thin

A tear comes to Cassandra Cox’s eye as she describes the toll of being short-staffed during a pandemic and the fear that circumstances could mean not being able to provide proper care to the patients who come through her hospital.
Cox, a registered nurse and labor and delivery manager at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton, is not alone. The arrival of COIVD-19 last year magnified a nationwide nursing shortage, and the latest surge has only left hospitals more vulnerable.
“Were we experiencing a shortage before COVID? Yes we were experiencing a shortage before COVID, but it has just felt greater now because it takes so much time to take care of those patients,” Cox said. “It’s a challenge every day. Every day we are short.”
In the five years that she has overseen the labor and delivery unit, Cox has witnessed a decline in nurse applications, making it harder to replace the ones who are leaving, she said.
“They are just not there,” Cox said. “We have been facing a nursing shortage for a long time and now with COVID, nurses have just left the field. They are tired.”
Waco’s two hospitals have both turned to a state program to bolster their staffs in recent weeks. The surge has pushed the local health care system “near the bring of collapse,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said during a press conference Wednesday that also featured leaders of Waco’s hospitals.
Nationwide, 1.1 million new nurses will be needed by next year to prevent the nursing shortage from becoming worse, and more registered nursing jobs will be available than in any other profession, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates reported by the American Nursing Association. About half-a-million registered nurses are expected to retire by next year.
Audrey Green, a registered nurse for 26 years and emergency department manager at Goodall-Witcher, said she has long been told a nursing shortage was approaching with the aging of the baby-boom generation, people born between 1946 and 1964. It also seems that fewer people entering the nursing field are choosing to work in hospitals, Green said.
As baby boomers drive demand for medical services, nurses of that generation also are retiring, said Ana Drummond, a pediatric registered nurse at a hospital in Austin.
“Nursing shortages have been here for a long time,” Drummond said.
Nurses represent about half the workforce taking care of patients, but many people do not realize how important they are to the health care field, Drummond said.
“Without nurses, everyday people will not have access to the care they need and deserve. … It’s very serious and we should all be concerned by what this means for health care,” she said.
At Goodall-Witcher, Cox and Green often find themselves pulling nurses from across departments to fill gaps, finding nurses with the particular skill sets to meet patients’ needs.
“It is a day by day, hour by hour thing sometimes,” Green said.
Many times, just one patient arriving can force them to reconfigure a day’s schedule.
Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state had started recruiting out-of-state nurses to help meet Texas’ needs.
Abbott has also directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to bring in more nurses, a plan that Joycesarah McCabe, chief nursing officer at Goodall-Witcher Healthcare, said is not sustainable for hospitals.
McCabe, who had another nurse resign Thursday to sign with a staffing agency, said hospitals will not be able to keep up with what agencies are offering the remaining nurses.
“What is happening right now is that nursing agencies are filling up,” McCabe said. “They are staffing agencies who will pay nurses more money and pocket the difference on what they charge.”
Drummond said many nurses have left her hospital in Austin to become traveling nurses in other states.
“I’m seeing some nurses leaving Texas on travel nursing contracts that are paying these nurses large amounts of money to complete the contracts,” Drummond said.
While competition for nurses and maintaining adequate staffing are serious, the ugly truth is that COVID-19 has hit nurses hard in personal ways, McCabe said.
“Nurses died because of COVID,” McCabe said. “Other nurses have said ‘I am close to retiring, so I’m just retiring because I can’t do this anymore.’”
She said the emotional and physical toll the pandemic has taken on nurses has caused many to walk away from a lifelong career. Many others have shifted to other roles in the health care field that allow them to work from home, keeping their family safer from exposure to COVID-19, she said.
As surges send more patients into hospitals, the remaining nurses experience more trauma.
“We are seeing a growing number of nurses that are depressed, even suffering from suicide and PTSD from what they’ve experienced during these surges,” Drummond said. “I’m seeing nurses leave the bedside all together, which leaves the rest of us more short staffed and carrying more of the load. It’s disheartening. It’s unbearable at times.”
Drummond took off a semester of graduate school and was reassigned from pediatric duties to an adult hospital to help COVID-19 patients. She said it was emotionally daunting to watch people struggle to breathe.
“I had a couple of patients die on my shifts … and they couldn’t have their family so you were there, you were at their bedside, ushering them into whatever their beliefs were about the afterlife,” Drummond said. “It is a privilege to be with someone through that but it is also really emotionally hard.”
Drummond said if not for her personal faith, prayer and her co-workers, she does not know how long she would be able to last as a nurse.
With the ongoing surge, Drummond has seen an increase in children with severe symptoms. In some cases children had been admitted to the pediatric hospital with COVID-19 while their parents were admitted to an adult unit.
“It’s really hard for them,” Drummond said. “It’s scary to be a child and not have your parents with you when you are scared and feeling really sick.”
Cox said there is never a day the stress is not felt.
“It takes its toll because I worry about it every single day,” Cox said. “It takes away from your family because you are feeling that at home. You may be at home but you are not involved.”
Green said the pull on nurses has caused a divide in their life-work balance, trying to navigate their home family and their work family, adding that many try to help out as much as possible.
“Even if they say ‘I can’t, I just can’t come in and work that shift,’ in the back of their minds they know that their co-workers are here short-handed so they have that stress, you feel guilt,” Green said.
McCabe said Goodall-Witcher is currently understaffed by eight nurses, and it is important to note that if hospitals do not have nurses to take care of patients, they do not have beds.
“If we have to close because we don’t have enough nursing staff, that hurts everybody in the community,” McCabe said.
Drummond said that when hospitals say “we don’t have beds,” it also means they do not have nurses.
“You can have 100 beds but if you only have five nurses there, five nurses can’t take care of 100 patients,” Drummond said.
The threat of having to close down a hospital for lack of nurses is something McCabe never saw coming, saying that kind of concern had previously been tied to financial problems.
“Especially in rural hospitals the worry of closing always was about a concern regarding money,” McCabe said. “I never thought the lack of nurses would be a threat to closing hospitals, but that is the reality of where we are right now. What the answer is, I wish I knew.”
The lack of nurses also plays into the next generation, McCabe said.
“Nursing schools need to have nurses to teach nurses, so we are worried we will be missing a whole generation of nursing students because they can’t get the clinical time,” she said. “Nursing schools can’t operate without nurses.”
McLennan Community College nursing student Killian Hutchison, 20, said she started nursing school during the pandemic, so she has not had much exposure to what nursing was like before. But she knows the pandemic has affected her instruction.
In years past, students at her stage in the program would participate in clinical instruction with hospice care providers, Hutchison said. But bringing in the extra people now would add too much risk for the patients, so that experience will not be part of her nursing instruction, she said.
“In a time where before, maybe students were more welcomed, now it is more difficult,” Hutchison said.
Despite the challenges, MCC is dedicated to continuing to serve local nursing students, and enrollment has remained relatively consistent with pre-pandemic levels, said Dr. Shelley Blackwood, program director for the college’s associate degree nursing program.
While the nursing shortage is not getting any better, MCC remains focused on bringing in new students.
“Our applicant pools are healthy,” Blackwood said. “Our application numbers have been pretty consistent, in fact right as the pandemic rolled out, we had the biggest applicant pool we have ever had.”
The current strains are not lost on the members of the professsion doing the training.
“When a nurse begins to feel as if he or she cannot safely or adequately care for their patient it becomes an instant alarm and beyond frustration, and I think that is where many of our nurses are now. They are doing the best they can,” Blackwood said.
Drummond said many nurses are also feeling underappreciated. At the beginning of the pandemic people came together to support health care workers, and now that sentiment is gone, she said.
“As Texans we come together in periods of national disaster,” Drummond said. “We take care of each other as a Texas community and I am not really seeing that right now. I just wish people would listen to what we are saying because it is in everyone’s best interest and we care about our community and we want everyone to be safe.”
Drummond said she encourages people to wear masks and to not go out if they are experiencing symptoms.
At Goodall-Witcher, the nurses are holding on “one shift at a time,” Green said.
“If COVID has been through the community, they have lost nurses,” McCabe said. “We are crying out for help. We need help.”