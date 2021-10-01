Tree conference brings 'urban forest' vision to Waco

Cities such as Waco have a system hiding in plain sight that provides public services such as outdoor climate control, air purification and wildlife habitat.

It is called the “urban forest,” shorthand for all the trees in parks, rights of way, yards and floodplains in a metropolitan area.

Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas in recent years have created master plans to study, preserve and expand their urban forests for the sake of human health as well as the ecosystem.

The city of Waco has not yet taken those steps but recently added an urban forester to its parks department as it seeks to add more trees to parks and streets.

The urban forest was a theme this week as about 550 tree professionals from around the state converged on Waco for the annual Texas Tree Conference.

Sponsored by the Texas chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture, the conference started Wednesday at the Waco Convention Center and will wrap up Saturday morning with a statewide tree climbing championship at Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park.

In presentations this week, leaders of urban forestry initiatives said awareness of the urban forest has grown along with the pressures cities have felt from growth and climate change.