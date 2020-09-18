Tree dedicated, scholarship awarded in honor of late G.W. Carver Principal Phillip Perry

"This speaks volumes of his commitment to give back to his community," Young said at the ceremony. "In the capacity in which he served, he was able to reach numerous students, and he worked faithfully to help them realize their goals and purpose in life. His life had a great impact, not only in the schools where he worked, but also in the community where he lived."

Perry's contact with students did not end with the chime of a school bell. He worked with students by coaching them on the basketball court, bringing them leftover barbecue and volunteering at local community centers. He wanted them to learn the "valuable lessons that could not be taught in the traditional classroom," Young said.

Waco ISD Athletics Director and Professional Male Mentor Association founder Ed Love said Perry truly embodied the vision of the association because he never gave up on anyone or anything. The mentors check in with male students who are selected with help from high school counselors and who must enroll in college. The mentees receive $250 a semester, along with any advice they may need.

"Our main purpose is to encourage young men not to give up on their dreams," Love said. "It didn't make any difference what the occasion was or how dark things looked, Mr. Perry could always find a way to smile and encourage us to continue. I will never, ever forget that about him."