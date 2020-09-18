Tree dedicated, scholarship awarded in honor of late G.W. Carver Principal Phillip Perry

In more ways than one, Wacoans dedicated Friday to the late Phillip Perry.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and the rest of the city council issued a proclamation marking Friday as Phillip Perry Day. Council Member Andrea Barefield read the proclamation at a ceremony to honor Perry at G.W. Carver Middle School, where he served as principal for almost a year.
Perry, 49, died March 31 from COVID-19 complications, marking the first death in McLennan County connected to the novel coronavirus.
He returned to Waco in May last year to start serving as Carver’s principal, but he was not new to town. He previously served as an assistant principal at Carver and at Waco High School before moving to Temple, where he worked as the principal of Fred W. Edwards Academy.
To memorialize the late principal, the Waco chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Gamma Upsilon, presented the school Friday with an oak tree to plant on the Carver campus, and the Professional Male Mentor Association announced the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship in Perry’s name, Evan Wesley Davis.
A 2018 University High School graduate who was No. 4 in his class, Davis said he would not be here without the mentors he has had in his life, from his father to the members of the association, who regularly check in with him to make sure he is doing well at the University of North Texas, mentally, physically and academically.
"It's nice to have someone who's been through what I'm going through and can give me advice and guide me along the way," he said. "Growing up, seeing someone who looks like you, does what you want to do and is from where you're from, it's huge in your path to success."
Davis is a junior at the University of North Texas, majoring in electrical engineering. He has been a member of the Professional Male Mentor Association for three years.
Established in 2016, the Professional Male Mentor Association is a nonprofit that supports young men who have graduated from either Waco or University High School, providing financial support and mentoring to selected graduates during their first two years of college. Perry was a member for three years.
Davis said receiving the scholarship gave him a "mix of emotions," although he did not know Perry personally.
"It's very sad, very tragic about the passing of Phillip Perry, but I'm glad that we were able to take something so tragic and make something positive of it," he said.
A product of the Waco Independent School District, Perry knew the power of public education, and he wanted only to bring out the best in others, said Shirley Young, Carver Middle School counselor and Gamma Upsilon Chapter member. Perry graduated from Waco High in 1989 and chose to return to the place he received his "educational foundation."
"This speaks volumes of his commitment to give back to his community," Young said at the ceremony. "In the capacity in which he served, he was able to reach numerous students, and he worked faithfully to help them realize their goals and purpose in life. His life had a great impact, not only in the schools where he worked, but also in the community where he lived."
Perry's contact with students did not end with the chime of a school bell. He worked with students by coaching them on the basketball court, bringing them leftover barbecue and volunteering at local community centers. He wanted them to learn the "valuable lessons that could not be taught in the traditional classroom," Young said.
Waco ISD Athletics Director and Professional Male Mentor Association founder Ed Love said Perry truly embodied the vision of the association because he never gave up on anyone or anything. The mentors check in with male students who are selected with help from high school counselors and who must enroll in college. The mentees receive $250 a semester, along with any advice they may need.
"Our main purpose is to encourage young men not to give up on their dreams," Love said. "It didn't make any difference what the occasion was or how dark things looked, Mr. Perry could always find a way to smile and encourage us to continue. I will never, ever forget that about him."
Perry's sister, Gwen Van Zandt, who attended the ceremony with their father, Billy Perry, and Perry's niece, said her brother always told students to keep their heads up and hold onto their dreams. He constantly encouraged them to press forward in their lives, no matter the obstacles, to become successful.
Gamma Upsilon partnered with Carver last school year to support and collaborate with the school on its efforts to lead students to success, President Jocelyn Pierce said. Gamma Upsilon is a professional organization of women in the field of education whose focus is youth, education and service.
"We witnessed the excitement that Mr. Perry shared to give his students the best possible opportunities to learn, to enjoy each other and to appreciate what hard work could produce," she said. "He believed in his students' abilities to go beyond what appearances had led them to assume."
The oak tree Gamma Upsilon selected to dedicate to Perry symbolizes his strength as a leader, Pierce said. The oak tree is seen as stronger than other trees because it grows tall and adapts well to its environment. The chapter hopes the tree will grow and bring light to the Carver campus in Perry's memory.
"As oak trees grow, they do not give up easily and are determined to symbolize passion, persistence, resistance, endurance and strength," she said. "Last, but certainly not least, the mighty oak represents courage, which we believe Mr. Perry displayed in his determination to make a difference."
New Carver Principal Isaac Carrier is determined to carry on Perry's mission. At the end of the ceremony, he asked all Carver staff to stand in the middle school cafeteria where the event was held, with chairs spaced out 6 feet apart and everyone wearing masks. Carrier said all those people had the chance to work directly with Perry, unlike himself, yet he feels like had he known him, they would have been good friends.
"He cannot be replaced," Carrier said. "He has moved on from this life, but he lives still through every single one of us. His legacy is not dependent upon the plaques, the awards, the accolades that he ever received while he was on this side. His legacy is dependent upon those of us whose lives he touched, the impact that he made on us and the impact we will make on others in our efforts going forward. That's how one's legacy actually continues to live."
Then Carrier asked everyone to raise their Panther paws, the school's mascot, "one more time. I didn't say one last time. I said one more time."
"Paws up for Perry," he said, one more time.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.