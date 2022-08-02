Tree on power line sparks wildfire southeast of Marlin

Firefighters from fourteen agencies, together with four state aircraft, battled a 75-acre wildfire southeast of Marlin on Tuesday that threatened 10 to 15 families and their homes.

The fire was an estimated 40% contained by 6:30 p.m., Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Emery Johnson said.

The fire burned mostly heavy timber and threatened homes east of State Highway 6 between County Road 220 and County Road 236, Johnson said by phone. She said two outbuildings had been destroyed, no main structures had been lost and no one had been injured.

The Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department was the first to respond, and the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department took lead from Rosebud shortly after 6 p.m. in a unified command with the forest service, Johnson said.

Three fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter with a water bucket flew circular patterns, skimming nearby lakes for water to drop on the fire, Johnson said by phone. Fixed-wing aircraft dropped water on the tree line, and the helicopter maneuvered buckets of water onto direct sources of heat, she wrote in an email. The aircraft operated from McGregor Executive Airport, she said.

Bulldozers from the forest service and a strike team of fire engines called in through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System supported the paid and volunteer fire departments on the ground, working on the active perimeter, she said.

The fire started when a tree on a power line caught an outbuilding on fire, Johnson said. The fire spread to surrounding grass and timber, she said.