Trial begins for Waco man accused of breaking newborn son's skull

Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a Waco construction worker charged with causing multiple injuries to his 8-week-old son, including skull fractures.
Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, is on trial in Waco's 19th State District Court on two counts of injury to a child, both first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.
Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix and Rodriguez's attorneys selected a 12-member jury plus an alternate juror Monday at the Base, a multi-purpose facility at the Extraco Events Center. Rodriguez is represented by David Fanning, Alan Streetman and Stephen Yip.
Testimony will begin Wednesday morning at the McLennan County Courthouse Annex because an attorney involved in the case is attending a family member's funeral on Tuesday.
Rodriguez and the boy's mother, Candace Rios, both are charged with injury to a child after Rios brought the couple's 8-week-old son, Luis, to a local hospital emergency room on April 3, 2015, because "he may have a fever," according to police records.
"The victim presented to the hospital with severe injuries and was taken by life-flight to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple," an arrest affidavit states. "The victim has left parietal skull fracture, chronic subdural hematoma, recent subdural hematoma, facial bruising, peri-anal bruising, bruising to the left thigh and multi-layer retinal hemorrhages on the left, small retinal hemorrhages on the right."
A doctor at the Temple hospital told the officer that the skull fracture is indicative of an impact and the retinal hemorrhages are consistent "with impact and or inertial forces such as shaking," according to the affidavit.
"There were severe visible bruising to the victim's rectal area and bruising on the buttocks," the affidavit alleges. "There was a visible bruise to the left side of the victim's head. The bruises to the rectal and buttocks area would have been noticeable to any reasonable person that would have changed the victim's diaper on 4/3/2015."
Rodriguez is charged by omission in the first count of the indictment with failing to seek proper medical care for the boy. The second count charges him with inflicting the injuries by "striking and/or hitting and/or slamming and/or shaking the boy."
Rios is charged by omission with failing to seek proper medical care for the boy. There is no trial setting in her case.