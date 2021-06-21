Trial begins for Waco man accused of breaking newborn son's skull

Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a Waco construction worker charged with causing multiple injuries to his 8-week-old son, including skull fractures.

Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, is on trial in Waco's 19th State District Court on two counts of injury to a child, both first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix and Rodriguez's attorneys selected a 12-member jury plus an alternate juror Monday at the Base, a multi-purpose facility at the Extraco Events Center. Rodriguez is represented by David Fanning, Alan Streetman and Stephen Yip.

Testimony will begin Wednesday morning at the McLennan County Courthouse Annex because an attorney involved in the case is attending a family member's funeral on Tuesday.

Rodriguez and the boy's mother, Candace Rios, both are charged with injury to a child after Rios brought the couple's 8-week-old son, Luis, to a local hospital emergency room on April 3, 2015, because "he may have a fever," according to police records.