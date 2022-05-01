Trib captures 17 awards in 2021 Texas APME contest

The Waco Tribune-Herald captured 17 awards in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors annual contest, including third place in the coveted Newsroom of the Year category. The awards were handed out at the APME annual convention Saturday and Sunday in Irving and reflect work published in 2021.

The Trib competes in Class 3A, the second-largest circulation category. The Galveston County Daily News won Newsroom of the Year in Class 3A, while the Longview News-Journal took second.

"To be considered among the top three newsrooms in our class is an honor, and a testament to our staff," said Steve Boggs, editor of the Trib. "Certainly last year was a time of transition for our staff, leaving our longtime home in April, but this staff has adapted well and continues to do quality work every day."

Sports Editor Brice Cherry won the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year award, his third consecutive win and fourth win in five years. Cherry also won first place in sports features for his profile on Waco's Vernon Lewis and his quest for an MMA heavyweight title.

Cherry also won first place in sports columns, edging out longtime colleague John Werner, who took second place in the category and won honorable mention in the Sportswriter of the Year award. The Trib sports department also won third place in headline writing.

Longtime Trib entertainment reporter Carl Hoover won first place in the comment and criticism category. His entry included coverage of the Kermit Oliver exhibit at Art Center Waco, and coverage of Ted Nugent auctioning off many of his possessions.

Trib online editor Win Emmons won first place in infographics for his January 2021 front-page graphic detailing electoral shifts in Waco and McLennan County stemming from the November 2020 presidential election.

The Trib won both second and third place in Class 3A for editorial writing. Columnist Bill Whitaker was an honorable mention selection in the Star Opinion Writer of the Year category for a collection of in-depth pieces.

Reporter Rhiannon Saegert won third place in feature writing for her story chronicling several local transgender students and parents as they awaited the fate of anti-trans Texas legislation in the summer of 2021.

Sportswriter Chad Conine won third place in sports features for his profile of Kei’Shawn Clater, a state champion in football at Mart who is making a name for himself these days as a team roper on the rodeo circuit.

Photographer Rod Aydelotte won second place in sports photography and feature photography for photos of Baylor University quarterback Gerry Bohanon scoring a touchdown against West Virginia and of mutton bustin’ at the West Fair and Rodeo.

Former Trib reporter Tommy Witherspoon took second place in deadline writing for his coverage of Albert Love's release from jail after his capital murder charge was dismissed.