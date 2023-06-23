Of the three dozen or so local news stories that Trib journalists wrote this week, we're betting you missed at least one.

Buzz-worthy feature

The most well-read story throughout the week on wacotrib.com was Mike Copeland's look at Common Grounds, the mainstay coffee house near the Baylor campus that's now expanding to its fifth location.

An old-school A-frame Whataburger location on Franklin Avenue, which has long been a used car dealership, is the newest java spot for Blake and Kimberly Batson, who have owned the business since 2012.

“Franklin has become a thoroughfare for people living off Highway 84 and coming downtown to work,” Blake Batson said. “It has a two-way median down the middle and a residential presence in nearby Castle Heights. Then there is the residential development being considered where Floyd Casey once stood. The area is becoming less about used car lots and more hospitality focused.”

They hope to open by the fall.

Crime doesn't pay, unless you're looking for website traffic.

That's why it's no surprise that our No. 1 story of the week, as measured by you, the reader, was the Saturday robbery of Boozer's Jewelers on Valley Mills Drive.

No arrests have been made so far in the theft of several millions dollars of merchandise.

I-35

Trib readers were largely supportive of more highway construction upon hearing the news that the next major Interstate 35 project could start next year.

The two-year, $263 million next phase would widen and rebuild the interstate from 12th Street to South Loop 340.

And speaking of I-35, the project that just wrapped up got plaudits for excellence from a group of highway officials, which praised the "colossal undertaking."

Next phase I-35 work in Waco could start next year, MPO seeks public input Local leaders may be able to get the next major Interstate 35 reconstruction in Waco started sooner than expected, as early as next year.

Marlin graduation

Just a month ago, Marlin High School students and their families found out only five of the 38 seniors were going to be able to graduate on time.

A frenetic “extended school year” ensued, and on Thursday, all 38 seniors got the chance to walk across the graduation stage Thursday.

Full class of Marlin High School seniors celebrate graduation after delay MARLIN — Four weeks later than initially planned, the full Marlin High School class of 2023 got the chance to walk across the graduation stage…

Retail roundup

I-35 development north of Waco made headlines this week, with a new Chick-fil-A bringing more than 100 jobs to town and a potential big fish on the line for the city of West.

Downtown Waco planners are also taking aim at a notorious "nasal nuisance" with an eye to turning the area behind River Square Center into a more "activated street."

Weather & more

Nearly 13,000 in McLennan County were without power after a fast-moving storm Friday evening damaged trees and power lines.

Check out our coverage of the cleanup effort, include photos of uprooted trees, striking lightning sights and more.

Cleanup continues after Friday storm that knocked out power for 13K in McLennan County Cleanup efforts continued Monday after a fast-moving storm Friday evening damaged trees and power lines and left up to 13,000 McLennan County …

It probably doesn't qualify as breaking news that it was hot in Texas this week, but grid operator ERCOT was wary of electricity usage, calling for conservation on Tuesday afternoon.

Demand rose above 79,000 megawatts at 4 p.m., ERCOT said, just below the record for highest energy use – 80,148 megawatts – set last July.

Around the state, temperatures got as high as 125 in Corpus Christi.

Access Waco

Baylor creative writing lecturer Maura Jortner's novel for middle schoolers started out as "sort of 'Die Hard' meets Disney World," but it evolved from there, turning into a tale of an 11-year-old living in an amusement park where her mother had abandoned her.

She struggles to keep her secret amid the collision of another girl who seems to know her and a violent storm that threatens the park.

Jortner will host a book signing Sunday at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.

Baylor author pens novel for middle graders In 2020, with plenty of time to think during long walks through her Hewitt neighborhood, author Maura Jortner landed on the setting of a novel for middle-school readers—an amusement park.

Lead pipes

It's hard to imagine checking 50,000 water meters, but that's the task for Waco city water utility staff, which will take a peek at each customer’s pipes over the next couple years, attempting to track and eradicate lead pipes from the water system.

Crews started in East Waco in March and have completed about a quarter, or 12,729, of the meters, according to a city council briefing on Tuesday night. Six lead lines have been found so on the city side, all in the same neighborhood, and all have been replaced.

Mistrial declared



A state district judge in Waco declared a mistrial Wednesday in a murder case, based on “significant” evidence prosecutors received after the trial began Tuesday.

The case against Courtney O’Neil Washington, already pending more than three years, is scheduled to begin again July 17.

Tennyson trio

Three Tennyson Middle School students saw their 10-minute history fair creation win the bronze medal in National History Day competition, competing against 75 teams from around the world, including Singapore, American Samoa and South Korea.

It's just the latest success for Waco ISD, which has accumulated quite a medal count in the competition.

Weekend party

A splashy celebration took over downtown Waco on Saturday, with the third annual Juneteenth celebration parade since it was declared a federal holiday.

This year’s was one of the biggest the city has ever seen, said John Bible, CEO and executive director of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, and others commented on the sense of unity that permeated the proceedings.

“The importance of being involved in the Juneteenth parade for the community is the unity, the combined visions of everybody in Waco, Texas, to be able to share a moment in history to be able to say, ‘you know what, we support you. I support you,’” said Waffle Chic entrepreneur Shamica Evans.

Waco Juneteenth parade among biggest yet, attracts scores to celebrate "A multicultural celebration filled with community, an opportunity for unity, a celebration of this great day and reflection and resilience for everything that our ancestors went through."

That wasn't the only Juneteenth-related news, however. Opal Lee, the 96-year-old "grandmother of Juneteenth," made an appearance in Waco this week and talked the Tribune-Herald ahead of her visit.

“If people can be taught to hate they can be taught to love,” she said. “I believe we can overcome our past and we can become the greatest nation in the world.”

Magnolia and more

Mike Copeland's popular weekly business column highlighted the glut of roofing repairs around the area and the closing of East Market on Woodway Drive, but the most buzzworthy item may have been "Mini Reni," a new show debuting Sunday, June 25, on Magnolia Network that will reportedly focus on “small and quick renovations” — defined as $15,000 and under.

Other local stories you might have missed

Region 12 youth mental health symposium covers psychiatric conditions linked to infections A symposium at Waco's Education Service Center Region 12 touched on PANS and PANDAS, pediatric mental health syndromes that are linked to common infections that don't typically cause long-term complications.

New Waco Drive traffic signals almost done, sidewalks to follow in summer New traffic signals at 21 of 22 intersections along a 5-mile stretch of Waco Drive are expected to be operational this week, while sidewalk work will last through the summer.

Police blotter

One more thing ...

