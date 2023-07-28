It was a big week for historical properties and downtown development, with several projects getting a big boost.

Animals were also top of mind, from a social media star's Urban Rescue Ranch here in Waco to two zoo deaths in short succession.

Most popular

Anybody need a 6,000-square-foot castle?

This story blew up in a big way on wacotrib.com as word got out that the bidding was now open the Waco-famous Austin Avenue landmark after its "Fixer Upper" renovation by Joanna and Chip Gaines.

It had previously been for sale for $2.9 million but found no takers, it seems.

More local history

Another beloved Waco property was in the news this week, too — Fort House.

It now belongs to the nearby Live Oak Classical School, which has not yet announced its plans for the space, calling it "another historical and academic setting for our Live Oak community."

The downtown home formerly owned by Historic Waco Foundation is one of the oldest houses in Waco and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

When it was sold to Magnolia in 2019, Historic Waco placed several deed restrictions that would preserve certain architectural aspects of the house. The deed restrictions also specify the Fort House name must be permanently used to refer to the residence.

Second zoo death

Cameron Park Zoo has now been rocked by back-to-back deaths — after Penelope, a 10-year-old Masai giraffe, died of unknown causes, then her month-old newborn calf, Zuri, died just a few days later, last Saturday.

Zoo officials are waiting on the results of necropsies, or animal autopsies, performed on both animals.

“Zuri took a sudden and acute turn,” Acting Zoo Director Duane Hills said. “We were all shocked and surprised.”

Zoo officials are asking their peers at other accredited U.S. zoos to review the deaths.

Downtown roundup: BBQ and more

We've been hearing for awhile that Terry Black’s BBQ will be coming to downtown Waco, but we got some new numbers this week.

The eatery is projected to draw 2,000 visitors daily and generate $15 million in revenue annually, along with 110 jobs, according to a city economic development report. That justified approval of a $904,419 grant recommendation from the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board, though the Waco City Council will get final say.

The board also voted to give $548,843 to a development at 10th and Webster that promises “secured lease agreements already in place for a steakhouse, brewery, and multiple retail tenants,” and also approved s well as smaller amounts for other buildings and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, a divided board narrowly approved a $9.5 million metal facade for a parking garage that will serve the Baylor's new riverside basketball arena. Its total cost is now $37.6 million.

According to a city official, the Waco City Council requested the facade enhancements given the high visibility of the structure on all four sides.

“There was a great deal of emphasis from the city council that the garage not just look like a big parking garage,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. “It’s going to be 90 feet tall, so you don’t just want to leave it open with cables and staring into a parking facility that close to the interstate.”

Another $8 million was also added to the project to cover updated cost estimates and contractor pricing due to the fast-paced nature of meeting the project deadline.

‘Wacowabunga’ and Baylor's big year

As usual, Mike Copeland's weekly business roundup was very, very popular — leading with Baylor's news that it had the second-highest fundraising year in school history, raking in some $179 million.

Mike also highlighted a splashy spread in Texas Monthly for Waco Surf, the water recreation resort east of town. “Wacowabunga! Why California Surfers Are Descending on Central Texas,” screams the headline, with the subhead reading, “Some of the best waves in the world are found at the Waco Surf water park, far away from any ocean.”

Other items of interest include new stores at Central Texas Marketplace, a Dog Haus eatery possibly coming here and more.

Waco's social media star

Ben Christie was known as the "animal guy" on Baylor's campus and spent his spare time caring for injured creatures.

Then during the winter storm of 2021, he was stuck at home for three days without power, food or water. He was huddled inside with all of his animals, which consisted of his dog, a kangaroo and birds.

As he tells it, “I was praying specifically for clarity on like what to do. I felt very clearly I was hearing, ‘Quit your job and trust in me for income.’ That was one thing. The other thing was, ‘Buy the crappy property in Waco.’”

Now he has three acres brimming with wildlife and millions of social media followers. At the property, located about five minutes from downtown, Christie has dozens of animals from places across the world including capybaras, emus, ostriches, rheas, kangaroos, foxes, chickens, pigs, a deer and even a baby crocodile.

Many of the animals have become popular with his audience, such as Kevin the rhea, DaBaby the kangaroo and Big Ounce the prairie dog. He has 4.2 million followers on TikTok, 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 700,000 Instagram followers.

Murder-for-hire case

A judge ruled Friday a Waco defense attorney may not call and question witnesses himself during his upcoming trial over charges that he tried to have a family member’s alleged abuser killed.

Local attorney Seth Sutton was arrested in May 2020, accused of hiring an undercover Waco police officer who was investigating Sutton’s motorcycle club to kill another Waco attorney.

Mural project

The team tasked with transforming downtown Waco’s shipping container development from an ugly duckling into a community asset have enlisted the hands and mind of an internationally acclaimed muralist.

Kamea Hadar, 39, flew to Waco from his home in Hawaii, perched himself atop a lift, hoisted a beach umbrella to block the sun, and became a morning regular at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue earlier this month. On a creamy white background, he applied acrylic paint with “regular old brushes from Home Depot” to create striking images of two Waco teens, Ainsley Guy and Nayeli Flores. The young women were part of the local ArtPrenticeship program that partnered with Hadar on the mural.

San Diego-based Rad Lab, a creative design firm, and Lucky Find Hospitality are converting the stack of containers into Hotel Herringbone, a destination where once stood an eyesore of brightly colored shipping containers.

“Kamea is world famous, was already on our radar, but we did not even imagine we could bring him to Waco,” Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said.

Bond said Hadar “is very collaborative and has kind of educational instincts,” making him an ideal choice to work with students. “This is a win for the community, not just for mentors, professional artists and muralists in Waco.”

Waco's economy

Waco's economy is undergoing an “observable slowdown” in the last six months, according to the latest report prepared by a Texas economist for the Tribune-Herald and First National Bank of Central Texas.

Homebuilding is hot right now, retail is flat and the local area has added 4,600 jobs since May last year, including 600 new jobs between April and May, the highest month-to-month job growth thus far in 2023. On the other hand, car sales are in the dumper.

Crime beat

Sports beat

All-state baseball

One more thing ...

